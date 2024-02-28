Submit Release
Gov. Henry McMaster and Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette's Schedule: Thursday, February 29, 2024

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster and Lieutenant Governor Pamela S. Evette's schedule for Thursday, February 29, includes the following: 

Thursday, February 29 at 10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster will hold a Ceremonial Bill Signing for H.3799, Water Professions Day, South Carolina State House, First Floor Lobby, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Thursday, February 29 at 10:00 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette will attend the Lockheed Martin Slovakia F-16 Block 70 Delivery Ceremony, Lockheed Martin, 244 Terminal Road, Greenville, S.C.

Thursday, February 29 at 2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster will hold a Cabinet Meeting, Room 252, Edgar Brown Building, 1205 Pendleton Street, Columbia, S.C.

