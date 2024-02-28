Dycom Industries, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) today announced that the Company will be participating in the following upcoming investor conferences:



Tuesday, March 5, 2024 – Raymond James 45th Annual Institutional Investors Conference, Orlando, FL

Steve Nielsen, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present in a fireside chat format at 8:40 a.m. ET. Additionally, senior management will participate in one-on-one and group meetings with investors.

Wednesday, March 6, 2024 – UBS Global Banking Services Conference, New York, NY

Steve Nielsen, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a panel at 12:15 p.m. ET available to live attendees titled “Pulse of the Specialty Contracting Service Market”

Tuesday, March 19, 2024 – TD Cowen’s 3rd Annual Fiber-to-the-Home Symposium, Virtual

Steve Nielsen, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present in a virtual fireside chat format at 11:00 a.m. ET. Additionally, senior management will participate in virtual one-on-one and group meetings with investors.

Friday, March 22, 2024 – New Street Research and BCG Fiber-to-the-Future Conference, Virtual

Steve Nielsen, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present in a virtual fireside chat format at 2:50 p.m. ET. Additionally, senior management will participate in virtual one-on-one and group meetings with investors.

All fireside chat presentations referenced above will be live audio webcasted and accessible from the Events and Presentations section of Dycom’s Investor Center website at https://dycomind.com/investors. A replay of each webcast will be available for approximately 30 days following the live event.

About Dycom Industries, Inc.

Dycom is a leading provider of specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries throughout the United States. These services include program management; planning; engineering and design; aerial, underground, and wireless construction; maintenance; and fulfillment services for telecommunications providers. Additionally, Dycom provides underground facility locating services for various utilities, including telecommunications providers, and other construction and maintenance services for electric and gas utilities.

For more information, contact:

Callie Tomasso, Vice President Investor Relations

Email: investorrelations@dycomind.com

Phone: (561) 627-7171