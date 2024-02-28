Governor Cooper Announces Boards and Commissions Nominations and Appointments﻿

NORTH CAROLINA, February 28 - Today, Governor Roy Cooper announced Boards and Commissions nominations and appointments.

Gov. Cooper has nominated the following individual for reappointment to the North Carolina Industrial Commission:

James C. Gillen of Hendersonville as a commissioner representing employers. Gillen has served on the Industrial Commission since his original appointment was confirmed in 2019. Prior to that appointment, Gillen had served for 14 years as a Deputy Commissioner for the Industrial Commission.

Gov. Cooper has nominated the following individuals for reappointment to the North Carolina Mining Commission:

Samuel T. Bratton of Raleigh as a mining industry representative. Bratton is the President of the Wake Stone Corporation. Bratton was originally appointed to the Mining Commission in 2016 and is being nominated for his third consecutive term.

Brian North of Greensboro as a mining industry representative. North is the Vice President of Environmental Services and Land for Martin Marrietta. North was originally appointed to the Mining Commission in 2016 and is being nominated for his third consecutive term.

Gov. Cooper has nominated the following individuals for reappointment to the North Carolina Oil and Gas Commission:

Karen A. Howard of Pittsboro as a member of a county board of commissioners of a county located in a region of North Carolina that has oil and gas potential. Howard is a Chatham County Commissioner and has served on the Oil and Gas Commission since 2022.

Rebecca Wyhof Salmon of Sanford as an elected official of a municipal government located in a region of North Carolina that has oil and gas potential. Salmon is the Mayor of Sanford and has served on the Oil and Gas Commission since 2018.

John D. White II of Greensboro as a representative of a publicly traded natural gas company. White is the Chief North Carolina Lobbyist and Manager of State and Local Affairs at Dominion Energy. White has served on the Oil and Gas Commission since 2022.

Gov. Cooper has appointed the following individual to the Governor’s Advisory Council on Aging:

Dr. Cesiah E. Hernández of Cary as a member at-large. Dr. Hernandez is a Licensed Mental Health Clinician for the Lucy Daniels Center. She is the organizer of Abuelitas 911, a program designed to support single mothers and their families.

Gov. Cooper has appointed the following individual to the North Carolina Advisory Committee on Cancer Coordination and Control:

Dr. Jhalak Dholakia of Durham as the ECU School of Medicine Cancer Control Program Representative. Dr. Dholakia is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at East Carolina University.

Gov. Cooper has appointed the following individual to the North Carolina Council for Women:

Maggie Barlow of Raleigh as a member at-large. Barlow is a Partner at Maven Strategies. Prior to co-founding Maven Strategies, she independently owned Ad Astra Consulting where she focused on financial and administrative support for political campaigns and non-profit organizations.

Gov. Cooper has appointed the following individual to the North Carolina Council for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing:

Frank Griffin of High Point as an educator who trains deaf education teachers. Griffin is a Clinical Assistant Professor and American Sign Language instructor at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. He is also the owner of 10 Digit Learning Innovations.

Gov. Cooper has appointed the following individual to the Financial Literacy Council:

Javier Carlos of Raleigh as a representative of a government agency with responsibility for programs and services related to financial education, financial services, and related economic stability efforts. Carlos is the Latino Outreach Manager for the North Carolina Department of Revenue.

Gov. Cooper has appointed the following individuals to the NCWorks Commission:

Sharene J. Pierce of Charlotte as a business representative for energy. Pierce is the Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer and Vice President of Talent Acquisition for Duke Energy. Pierce joined Duke Energy in 2000 and has held a series of engineering and operations leadership roles during her career.

Christopher C. Arabia of Raleigh as a business representative. Arabia is the newly appointed Regional Vice President for TD Bank in North Carolina.

Darla D. McGlamery of Wilmington as a workforce representative for labor training, CBO veterans, or individuals with disabilities. McGlamery is a Business Agent for IATSE Local 491 and IATSE Local 600, as well as a Senior Political Strategist.

Gov. Cooper has appointed the following individual to the North Carolina State Board of Examiners for Plumbing, Heating and Fire Sprinkler Contractors:

Ronald Joel Long, Jr. of Gastonia as a heating contractor. Long is the Co-Owner and CEO of GSM Services in Gastonia. Long is a Past President for the National and North Carolina Plumbing Heating and Cooling Contractors’ Associations and is a member of the Gaston Regional Chamber of Commerce Board and the Gaston County Economic Development Commission.

Gov. Cooper has appointed the following individuals to the North Carolina State Health Coordinating Council:

Dr. Toni Stewart of Fayetteville as a county government representative. Dr. Stewart is the Vice-Chair of the Cumberland County Board of Commissioners. She is an active member of the Cape Fear Valley Hospital System Board of Trustees and Social Services Board.

Dr. Mary F. Braithwaite of Durham as a member at-large. Dr. Braithwaite has over 13 years of experience in general pediatrics and served on the Durham County Board of Health for 9 years.

Gov. Cooper has appointed the following individual to the Statewide Independent Living Council:

Michael Tyler Evola of Waxhaw as an individual with a disability. Evola is a Recreation Assistant for the Indian Trail Parks and Recreation Department and an Eligibility Specialist for the Union County Department of Health and Human Services Division of Social Services.

Gov. Cooper has appointed the following individual to the Vocational State Rehabilitation Council:

Tania M. Bowers of Durham as a representative of the Client Assistance Program. Bowers is the Director of The North Carolina Client Assistance Program.

