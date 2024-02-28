Old National Bancorp to Present at the 2024 RBC Capital Markets Financial Institutions Conference

EVANSVILLE, Ind., Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) today announced that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jim Ryan will be presenting at the 2024 RBC Capital Markets Financial Institutions Conference on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at 11:20 a.m. Eastern Time.



Interested investors may listen to the live webcast of the event by accessing the Investor Relations section at oldnational.com. For those unable to attend the live broadcast, a replay of the webcast will be made available on the same site.

ABOUT OLD NATIONAL

Old National Bancorp is the holding company of Old National Bank, which is the sixth largest commercial bank headquartered in the Midwest. With approximately $49 billion of assets and $29 billion of assets under management, Old National ranks among the top 30 banking companies headquartered in the U.S. Tracing our roots to 1834, Old National Bank has focused on community banking by building long-term, highly valued partnerships with clients and in the communities it serves. In addition to providing extensive services in retail and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management, investment, and capital market services. For more information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational.com.

Investor Relations:

Lynell Durchholz

(812) 464-1366

lynell.durchholz@oldnational.com