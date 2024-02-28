AdTheorent to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results on March 12, 2024

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (“AdTheorent” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ADTH), a machine learning pioneer and industry leader using privacy-forward solutions to deliver measurable value for programmatic advertisers, today announced that it will report financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 on Tuesday, March 12, 2024 after market close. AdTheorent will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day to discuss its financial results.



Date: March 12, 2024

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Conference call: (800) 715-9871 from the United States and Canada or (646) 307-1963 International with Conference ID 8315528

Live webcast: https://investors.adtheorent.com

Telephone replay: (800) 770-2030 from the United States and Canada or (609) 800-9909 International with Conference ID 8315528; available until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, March 19, 2024

Archived webcast replay will also be made available on https://investors.adtheorent.com

About AdTheorent

AdTheorent (Nasdaq: ADTH) uses advanced machine learning technology and privacy-forward solutions to deliver impactful advertising campaigns for marketers. AdTheorent's machine learning-powered media buying platform powers its predictive targeting, predictive audiences, geo-intelligence, audience extension solutions and in-house creative capability, Studio A\T. Leveraging only non-sensitive data and focused on the predictive value of machine learning models, AdTheorent's product suite and flexible transaction models allow advertisers to identify the most qualified potential consumers coupled with the optimal creative experience to deliver superior results, measured by each advertiser's real-world business goals.

AdTheorent is consistently recognized with numerous technology, product, growth and workplace awards. AdTheorent was named “Best Buy-Side Programmatic Platform” in the 2023 Digiday Technology Awards and was honored with an AI Breakthrough Award and "Most Innovative Product" (B.I.G. Innovation Awards) for five consecutive years. Additionally, AdTheorent is the only seven-time recipient of Frost & Sullivan's "Digital Advertising Leadership Award." AdTheorent is headquartered in New York, with fourteen locations across the United States and Canada. For more information, visit adtheorent.com.

Investor Contact:

David DeStefano, ICR

AdTheorentIR@icrinc.com

(203) 682-8383

Press Contact:

Melanie Berger, AdTheorent

Melanie@adtheorent.com

(850) 567-0082



