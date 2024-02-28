NeoGames Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2023 Earnings Release Date

LUXEMBOURG, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeoGames S.A. (Nasdaq: NGMS) (“NeoGames” or the "Company"), a technology-driven provider of end-to-end iLottery and iGaming solutions, announces that it will release its fourth quarter and year-end 2023 results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 6, 2024.



NeoGames is a technology-driven innovator and a global leader of iLottery and iGaming solutions and services for regulated lotteries and gaming operators. The Company offers its customers a full-service suite of solutions, including proprietary technology platforms, two dedicated game studios with an extensive portfolio of engaging games – one in lottery and one in casino games, and a range of value-added services. As an end-to-end provider of iLottery and iGaming solutions, NeoGames offers the most comprehensive portfolio across iLottery, an innovative sports betting platform, an advanced content aggregation solution, and a complete set of B2B Gaming tech and Managed Services. NeoGames remains an instrumental partner to its customers worldwide, as it works to maximize their revenue potential through various offerings, including regulation and compliance, payment processing, risk management, player relationship management, and player value optimization. NeoGames strives to be the long-term partner of choice for its customers, empowering them to deliver enjoyable and profitable programs to their players, generate more revenue, and maximize proceeds to governments and good causes.

