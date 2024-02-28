IDOC to Provide Career Information Across the State in March and April

(SPRINGFIELD) - The Illinois Department of Corrections (IDOC) will participate in at least 20 hiring events open to the public in various locations throughout March and April for anyone interested in learning about the agency's career opportunities. Prospective applicants can attend any event to learn more about the process. IDOC recruiters will be on hand to answer questions and help individuals apply on the spot.





IDOC is currently seeking correctional officers, nurses, wardens, office associates, social workers, and more to join its team. As part of its recruitment efforts, IDOC released a series of employee testimonial videos . The State of Illinois offers competitive wages; health, vision, and dental insurance; vacation, sick, and personal days; wellness program; upward mobility program; deferred compensation plan; and a retirement plan. There are job opportunities at more than 30 statewide IDOC locations.





For questions, email mailto:idocjobs@illinois.gov.





IDOC recruiters will be on-site to meet with prospective applicants at the following events open to the public:





March

• 3/6 - IDES Effingham Job Fair, 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. at Veterans of Foreign Wars, 2304 S Veterans Dr, Effingham, IL 62401

• 3/7 - Two Rivers Career Fair, 12:00 p.m.-1:30 p.m. at Illinois College, 1101 W College Ave, Jacksonville, IL

• 3/13 - Dixon/Lee County Career and Hiring Event, 12:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m. at Dixon High School, 300 Mark Dallas Way, Dixon, IL

• 3/13 - Pathways to Professions Career Fair, 2:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m. at 55 Phelps Ave, Romeoville, IL

• 3/21 - UIS Career Connections Expo, 11:00 a.m. -2:00 p.m. at University of Illinois Springfield, Recreation & Athletic Center, 2171 University Drive, Springfield, IL

• 3/21 - IDES Hiring Event, 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at Black Hawk College, 6600 34th Ave, Moline, IL

• 3/27 - Hanover Township Job Fair, 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. at 240 Illinois Rte 59, Bartlett, IL

• 3/27 - Prairie State College Career and Resource Fair, 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. at 202 South Halsted St., Chicago Heights, IL

• 3/27 - John A. Logan College Job Fair, 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at John A. Logan College, Donald L. Brewer Gymnasium and Convocation Center, 700 Logan College Dr, Carterville, IL

• 3/29 - Richland Community College Annual Spring Job Fair, 11:00 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at Richland Community College, 1 College Park, Decatur, IL

• 3/29 - Chicago Urban League Job Fair, 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. at 4411 W Chicago Ave, Chicago, IL





April

• 4/3 - Shawnee Community College Job Fair, 8:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at Shawnee Community College, 8364 Shawnee College Rd, Ullin, IL

• 4/6 - CMS/Asian-American Diversity Job Fair, 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at 930 National Parkway, Schaumburg, IL

• 4/10 - Heartland Community College Spring Career Fair, 2:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m. at Heartland Community College, Astroth Community Education Center, 2nd Floor, 1500 West Raab Road Normal, IL

• 4/17 - IDES Work for the State of Illinois Workshop, 1:30 p.m.- 3:30 p.m. at 114 W. Adams St, Havana, IL

• 4/24 - Livingston County Workforce Services Spring Job Fair, 2:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m. at Pontiac Parks & Recreation Center, 900 N. Elm, Pontiac, IL

• 4/24 - Vermilion County Career Expo, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. at David S. Palmer Arena, 100 W Main St, Danville, IL

• 4/25 - Joliet College District Career Fair, 2:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. at 1215 Houbolt Rd, Joliet, IL

• 4/25 - IDES Hiring Event, 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at Illinois Department of Employment Security, 406 Ave C, Sterling, IL

• 4/26 - IDES Work for the State of Illinois Workshop, 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at Illinois Department of Employment Security, 1550 1st Ave, Ottawa



