FWC Division for Law Enforcement achieves highest level of accreditation by Commission for Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation with Excelsior Recognition

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s (FWC) Division of Law Enforcement was awarded the Excelsior Status, the most prestigious achievement in Florida accreditation, by the Commission for Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation (CFA) at their February 2024 conference. Excelsior Recognition is reserved for criminal justice agencies that have received accreditation five consecutive times over 15 years.

The FWC Division of Law Enforcement has been an accredited law enforcement agency since receiving its initial certification in February 2009 and is the largest conservation law enforcement agency in the nation to achieve accredited status. To achieve this status, the FWC must prove compliance, uniformity and consistency with CFA accreditation standards. These standards reflect best practices regarding life, health and safety issues, and essential law enforcement requirements. Accreditation helps ensure accountability and transparency that enhances confidence and trust in law enforcement among the communities they serve.

“It was an honor to accept this award on behalf of the FWC Division of Law Enforcement,” said Col. Brian Smith, director of the FWC Division of Law Enforcement. “The guidance and leadership from our accreditation team combined with the hard work and dedication of our officers and staff is what led to this great accomplishment and is to be commended.”

Accreditation is a voluntary independent review process that demonstrates the agency’s commitment to complying with CFA’s 240 accreditation standards. The Division of Law Enforcement received its most recent reaccreditation status after findings revealed no instances of noncompliance or issues requiring corrective action.

Reaccreditation status is valid for three years. Learn more about accreditation by visiting MyFWC.com/About and clicking on “Law Enforcement” and then “Accreditation.”

PHOTO: The FWC Division of Law Enforcement received their Excelsior Recognition plaque at the Feb. 19-23, Florida Police Accreditation Conference. Pictured left to right: Sheriff Billy Woods of Marion County, Capt. Dana Russell, Col. Brian Smith, Accreditation Manager Elizabeth Kamerick, Lt. Richard Doricchi and Stacy Lehman, Executive Director of the Florida Accreditation Office.