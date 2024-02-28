Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community to Open Soon in Hopkinton, Massachusetts

HOPKINTON, Mass., Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest single-family home community in prestigious Hopkinton, Massachusetts will be opening for sale in late Spring 2024. Newbury Glen will feature 20 single-family homes on one acre or larger home sites located on Fitch Avenue just minutes from the starting line of the Boston Marathon.

Home buyers at Newbury Glen will be able to choose from five exquisite home designs ranging from 3,406 to 4,747+ square feet of luxury living featuring home offices, flex rooms, multi-generational suites, finished basements, spacious lofts, and stunning outdoor living spaces opening to private wooded backyards.





“Newbury Glen showcases the best in luxury living in one of the most desirable communities in Massachusetts,” said Dave Bauer, Division President of Toll Brothers in Massachusetts. “We are excited to open another community in the very special town of Hopkinton, offering modern and open floor plans designed for today’s buyers plus unrivaled personalization options.”

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the award-winning Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.





Located in the heart of Hopkinton, Newbury Glen is close to recreation, parks, shopping, and a commuter train station. Major highways including Interstates 90 and 495 are easily accessible from the community, offering homeowners convenient access to Boston, Cape Cod, and New Hampshire. Children will attend school in the Hopkinton School District, ranked the #1 Best School District in Massachusetts in the 2023 Niche Best School survey, including Hopkinton High School which Niche recognized as one of the Best High Schools in Massachusetts.

For more information on Newbury Glen by Toll Brothers, call (866) 232-1632 or visit NewburyGlen.com.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 57 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World's Most Admired Companies™ list. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com



