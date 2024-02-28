Monster Beverage Reports 2023 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Financial Results

-- Record Fourth Quarter Net Sales Rise 14.4 Percent to $1.73 Billion --

-- Net Sales, Adjusted for Adverse Changes in Foreign Currency of $27.1 Million, Rise 16.1 Percent --

-- Gross Profit as a Percentage of Net Sales Improves to 54.2 Percent on a Reported Basis and to 54.5 Percent Excluding the Bang Inventory Step-Up --

-- Fourth Quarter Net Income Increases 21.6 Percent to $367.0 Million --

-- Fourth Quarter Net Income, Excluding Alcohol Brands Segment Impairment Charges and the Bang Inventory Step-Up, Increases 33.1 Percent to $401.5 Million --

CORONA, Calif., Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) today reported financial results for the three- and twelve-months ended December 31, 2023.

Fourth Quarter Results

Net sales for the 2023 fourth quarter increased 14.4 percent to $1.73 billion, from $1.51 billion in the comparable period last year. Net changes in foreign currency exchange rates had an unfavorable impact on net sales for the 2023 fourth quarter of $27.1 million. Net sales on a foreign currency adjusted basis increased 16.1 percent in the 2023 fourth quarter.

Net sales for the Company’s Monster Energy® Drinks segment, which primarily includes the Company’s Monster Energy® drinks, Reign Total Body Fuel® high performance energy drinks, Reign Storm® total wellness energy drinks, Bang Energy® drinks and Monster Tour Water®, increased 15.1 percent to $1.60 billion for the 2023 fourth quarter, from $1.39 billion for the 2022 fourth quarter. Net changes in foreign currency exchange rates had an unfavorable impact on net sales for the Monster Energy® Drinks segment of approximately $18.8 million for the 2023 fourth quarter. Net sales on a foreign currency adjusted basis for the Monster Energy® Drinks segment increased 16.5 percent in the 2023 fourth quarter.

Net sales for the Company’s Strategic Brands segment, which primarily includes the various energy drink brands acquired from The Coca-Cola Company, as well as the Company’s affordable energy brands Predator® and Fury®, decreased 1.3 percent to $91.8 million for the 2023 fourth quarter, from $93.0 million in the 2022 fourth quarter. Net changes in foreign currency exchange rates had an unfavorable impact on net sales for the Strategic Brands segment of approximately $8.3 million for the 2023 fourth quarter. Net sales on a foreign currency adjusted basis for the Strategic Brands segment increased 7.7 percent in the 2023 fourth quarter.

Net sales for the Alcohol Brands segment, which is comprised of The Beast Unleashed® which was launched in the 2023 first quarter, as well as the various craft beers and hard seltzers purchased as part of the CANarchy transaction on February 17, 2022, increased 30.6 percent to $35.2 million for the 2023 fourth quarter, from $26.9 million in the 2022 fourth quarter.

Net sales for the Company’s Other segment, which primarily includes certain products of American Fruits and Flavors, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, sold to independent third-party customers (the “AFF Third-Party Products”), increased 6.2 percent to $4.9 million for the 2023 fourth quarter, from $4.6 million in the 2022 fourth quarter.

Net sales to customers outside the United States increased 17.4 percent to $637.0 million in the 2023 fourth quarter, from $542.5 million in the 2022 fourth quarter. Such sales were approximately 37 percent of total net sales in the 2023 fourth quarter, compared with 36 percent in the 2022 fourth quarter. Net sales to customers outside the United States, on a foreign currency adjusted basis, increased 22.4 percent in the 2023 fourth quarter.

Gross profit as a percentage of net sales for the 2023 fourth quarter was 54.2 percent, compared with 51.8 percent in the 2022 fourth quarter. The increase in gross profit as a percentage of net sales was primarily the result of pricing actions in certain markets, decreased freight-in costs and lower input costs. Inventory purchased as part of the Bang Transaction was recorded at fair value. Certain of the purchased inventory was subsequently sold in the 2023 fourth quarter and was recognized through cost of sales at fair value (the “Bang Inventory Step-Up”). As a result of the Bang Inventory Step-Up, gross profit was adversely impacted by approximately $5.0 million during the 2023 fourth quarter.

Gross profit as a percentage of net sales was 54.5 percent for the 2023 fourth quarter, excluding the Bang Inventory Step-Up.

Operating expenses for the 2023 fourth quarter were $504.4 million, compared with $390.0 million in the 2022 fourth quarter. Operating expenses as a percentage of net sales for the 2023 fourth quarter were 29.2 percent, compared with 25.8 percent in the 2022 fourth quarter. Operating expenses for the 2023 fourth quarter included $39.9 million of impairment charges related to the Alcohol Brands segment (the “Alcohol Impairment Charges”), due in part to the continuing challenges in the craft beer and seltzer categories. The Alcohol Impairment Charges relate to certain non-amortizing intangibles as well as property and equipment acquired as part of the CANarchy transaction. Exclusive of the Alcohol Impairment Charges, operating expenses as a percentage of net sales were 26.8 percent for the 2023 fourth quarter.

Distribution expenses for the 2023 fourth quarter were $79.6 million, or 4.6 percent of net sales, compared with $76.1 million, or 5.0 percent of net sales, in the 2022 fourth quarter.

Selling expenses for the 2023 fourth quarter were $176.8 million, or 10.2 percent of net sales, compared with $145.3 million, or 9.6 percent of net sales, in the 2022 fourth quarter.

General and administrative expenses for the 2023 fourth quarter were $248.0 million, or 14.3 percent of net sales, compared with $168.5 million, or 11.1 percent of net sales, for the 2022 fourth quarter. General and administrative expenses for the 2023 fourth quarter include the Alcohol Impairment Charges. Exclusive of the Alcohol Impairment Charges, general and administrative charges as a percentage of net sales were 12.0 percent for the 2023 fourth quarter. Stock-based compensation was $16.4 million for the 2023 fourth quarter, compared with $14.9 million in the 2022 fourth quarter.

Operating income for the 2023 fourth quarter increased 10.0 percent to $434.0 million, from $394.4 million in the 2022 fourth quarter, primarily as a result of an increase in net sales, as well as an increase in gross profit as a percentage of net sales. Operating income, adjusted for the Bang Inventory Step-Up and Alcohol Impairment Charges, increased 21.4 percent to $478.9 million in the 2023 fourth quarter.

The effective tax rate for the 2023 fourth quarter was 18.5 percent, compared with 23.3 percent in the 2022 fourth quarter. The decrease in the effective tax rate for the 2023 fourth quarter was primarily due to a large increase in the tax benefit related to the exercise of non-qualified stock options.

Net income for the 2023 fourth quarter increased 21.6 percent to $367.0 million, from $301.7 million in the 2022 fourth quarter. Net income, adjusted for the Bang Inventory Step-Up and Alcohol Impairment Charges, net of tax, increased 33.1 percent to $401.5 million in the 2023 fourth quarter. Net income per diluted share for the 2023 fourth quarter increased 22.3 percent to $0.35, from $0.29 in the fourth quarter of 2022. Net income per diluted share, adjusted for the Bang Inventory Step-Up and Alcohol Impairment Charges was $0.38 for the 2023 fourth quarter.

Hilton H. Schlosberg, Vice Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer, said, “We continue to see sound growth in the energy drink market globally. We are pleased to report another quarter of solid revenue growth, with record sales for our fourth quarter and 2023 financial year. The quarter and the 2023 financial year were again impacted by unfavorable foreign currency exchange rates.

“Gross profit margins in the quarter improved significantly as compared to the 2022 fourth quarter, primarily the result of pricing actions, decreased freight-in costs and lower input costs. Gross profit margins also improved sequentially from the previous quarters.

“The Bang Energy acquisition has been successfully integrated and is performing according to expectations.”

“Operating expenses for the Alcohol Brands Segment included impairment charges of $39.9 million for the 2023 fourth quarter, relating to certain acquired non-amortizing intangibles as well as property and equipment, as a result of the continuing challenges in the craft beer and seltzer categories,” Schlosberg said.

Rodney C. Sacks, Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer, said, “Innovation continues to play an important role in our strategy and contributed to our record sales in 2023. In particular, among our innovation products in the United States, Monster Energy® Zero Sugar and Monster Energy Ultra® Strawberry Dreams™ are standouts. We have a wide range of new innovation products planned for 2024 in the United States including our new Monster Energy® Ultra Fantasy Ruby Red™ and Juice Monster® Rio Punch™ products.

“Monster Energy® Zero Sugar was launched in Great Britain, Ireland and Poland in the second half of 2023 with additional launches planned throughout EMEA in 2024.

“We achieved our goal of securing availability of The Beast Unleashed® throughout most of the United States by the end of last year and have commenced with the roll-out of The Beast Unleashed® in 24 oz. single serve cans in the convenience and gas channel. We are currently launching Nasty Beast™, our new hard tea, in 12 oz. variety packs, as well as in 24 oz. single serve cans. Our innovation pipeline for both our non-alcohol and alcohol beverages remains strong,” Sacks said.

2023 Full-Year Results

Net sales for the year ended December 31, 2023 increased 13.1 percent to $7.14 billion, from $6.31 billion in the comparable period last year. Net changes in foreign currency exchange rates had an unfavorable impact on net sales for the year ended December 31, 2023 of $146.7 million. Net sales on a foreign currency adjusted basis increased 15.5 percent for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Gross profit, as a percentage of net sales, for the year ended December 31, 2023 was 53.1 percent, compared with 50.3 percent in the comparable period last year.

Operating expenses for the year ended December 31, 2023 were $1.84 billion, compared with $1.59 billion in the comparable period last year.

Operating income for the year ended December 31, 2023 increased to $1.95 billion, from $1.58 billion in the comparable period last year.

The effective tax rate was 21.2 percent for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared with 24.2 percent in the comparable period last year.

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2023 increased 36.9 percent to $1.63 billion, from $1.19 billion in the comparable period last year. Net income per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2023 increased 38.0 percent to $1.54, from $1.12 in the comparable period last year.



Share Repurchase Program

During the 2023 fourth quarter, the Company purchased approximately 0.8 million shares of its common stock at an average purchase price of $54.57 per share, for a total amount of $43.2 million (excluding broker commissions). As of February 27, 2024, approximately $642.4 million remained available for repurchase under the previously authorized repurchase programs.

MONSTER BEVERAGE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND OTHER INFORMATION

FOR THE THREE- AND TWELVE-MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023 AND 2022

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited)

Three-Months Ended Twelve-Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net sales¹ $ 1,730,108 $ 1,512,930 $ 7,140,027 $ 6,311,050 Cost of sales 791,736 728,615 3,345,821 3,136,483 Gross profit¹ 983,372 784,315 3,794,206 3,174,567 Gross profit as a percentage of net sales 54.2% 51.8% 53.1% 50.3% Operating expenses 504,414 389,964 1,840,851 1,589,846 Operating expenses as a percentage of net sales 29.2% 25.8% 25.8% 25.2% Operating income¹ 433,958 394,351 1,953,355 1,584,721 Operating income as a percentage of net sales 25.1% 26.1% 27.4% 25.1% Interest and other income (expense), net 16,117 (825 ) 115,127 (12,757 ) Income before provision for income taxes¹ 450,075 393,526 2,068,482 1,571,964 Provision for income taxes 83,097 91,853 437,494 380,340 Income taxes as a percentage of income before taxes 18.5% 23.3% 21.2% 24.2% Net income $ 366,978 $ 301,673 $ 1,630,988 $ 1,191,624 Net income as a percentage of net sales 21.2% 19.9% 22.8% 18.9% Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.35 $ 0.29 $ 1.56 $ 1.13 Diluted $ 0.35 $ 0.29 $ 1.54 $ 1.12 Weighted average number of shares of common stock and common stock equivalents: Basic 1,040,584 1,044,746 1,044,887 1,053,558 Diluted 1,052,524 1,058,310 1,057,981 1,066,442 Energy Drink Case sales (in thousands) (in 192-ounce case equivalents) 185,304 166,227 769,241 701,677 Average net sales per case2 $ 9.12 $ 8.91 $ 9.01 $ 8.82

¹Includes $10.0 million and $9.9 million for the three-months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively, related to the recognition of deferred revenue. Includes $40.0 million for both the twelve-months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, related to the recognition of deferred revenue.

2Excludes Alcohol Brands segment and Other segment average net sales per case.

MONSTER BEVERAGE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2023 AND 2022

(In Thousands, Except Par Value) (Unaudited)

December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,297,675 $ 1,307,141 Short-term investments 955,605 1,362,314 Accounts receivable, net 1,193,964 1,016,203 Inventories 971,406 935,631 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 116,195 109,823 Prepaid income taxes 54,151 33,785 Total current assets 5,588,996 4,764,897 INVESTMENTS 76,431 61,443 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, net 890,796 516,897 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES, net 175,003 177,039 GOODWILL 1,417,941 1,417,941 OTHER INTANGIBLE ASSETS, net 1,427,139 1,220,410 OTHER ASSETS 110,216 134,478 Total Assets $ 9,686,522 $ 8,293,105 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 564,379 $ 444,265 Accrued liabilities 183,988 172,991 Accrued promotional allowances 269,061 255,631 Deferred revenue 41,914 43,311 Accrued compensation 87,392 72,463 Income taxes payable 14,955 13,317 Total current liabilities 1,161,689 1,001,978 DEFERRED REVENUE 204,251 223,800 OTHER LIABILITIES 91,838 42,286 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Common stock - $0.005 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; 1,122,592 shares issued and 1,041,571 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2023; 1,283,688 shares issued and 1,044,600 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2022 5,613 6,418 Additional paid-in capital 4,975,115 4,776,804 Retained earnings 5,939,736 9,001,173 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (125,337 ) (159,073 ) Common stock in treasury, at cost; 81,021 shares and 239,088 shares as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively (2,566,383 ) (6,600,281 ) Total stockholders' equity 8,228,744 7,025,041 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 9,686,522 $ 8,293,105



