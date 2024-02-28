Submit Release
Sovos Brands Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

FY 2023 Net Sales Surpassed $1 Billion; Accelerated Volume Growth Drove
Double-Digit Top and Bottom-Line Growth
Q4 Net Sales Grew 11.4% YoY (Organic 25.3%), Led by Rao’s Net Sales Up 24.9% (Organic 34.7%)1

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sovos Brands, Inc. (“Sovos Brands” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SOVO), one of the fastest-growing food companies of scale in the United States, today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 30, 2023.

Fourth Quarter Highlights:

  • Net sales of $292.1 million increased 11.4% year-over-year, representing the 10th consecutive quarter of double-digit net sales growth since IPO
  • Organic net sales growth of 25.3%1 was driven by 21.7% volume and 3.6% pricing growth
    • Note: Organic net sales excludes the contribution from the Birch Benders brand and the extra week in the prior year period
  • Rao’s net sales of $234.3 million increased 24.9% year-over-year, or 34.7% on an organic basis1, benefitting from 36.2% dollar consumption growth for the entire franchise 2
    • Rao’s sauce dollar consumption grew 31.7% year-over-year, reflecting 410 bps of household penetration growth to 15.9%, the largest YoY gain in the brand’s history, and a meaningful increase in awareness to 63%2
    • Rao’s franchise outside of sauce continued to expand, with combined dollar consumption for the frozen, soup, and pasta categories up 53.2% year-over-year, including the benefit from Rao’s frozen pizza which is off to a strong start2
  • Gross margin increased 100-basis points to 30.0%; Adjusted gross margin3 increased 80-basis points to 30.0%
  • Net income was $15.5 million or $0.15 per diluted share; adjusted net income3 was $26.8 million or $0.26 per diluted share
  • Adjusted EBITDA3 of $46.0 million grew 24.3% year-over-year, inclusive of a 12.4% year-over-year combined increase in Marketing and R&D expense

Fiscal Year 2023 Highlights:

  • Net sales of $1,020.4 million increased 16.2% year-over-year
  • Organic net sales growth1 of 24.6% was driven by 18.1% volume and 6.5% pricing growth
    • Note: Organic net sales excludes the contribution from the Birch Benders brand and the extra week in the prior year period
  • Rao’s continued its march towards $1 billion of annual net sales, finishing the year with $774.7 million, up 33.5% year-over-year, or 36.8% on an organic basis1
    • Rao’s sauce dollar consumption grew 30.6% year-over-year, benefitting from strong gains in household penetration as a result of a material step up in distribution and awareness
    • Rao’s franchise outside of sauce grew combined dollar consumption for the frozen, soup, and pasta categories 46.1% year-over-year2
  • Gross margin increased 180-basis points to 29.9%; Adjusted gross margin3 increased 170-basis points to 30.0%
  • Net income was $30.2 million or $0.29 per diluted share, impacted by costs related to the pending merger with Campbell’s; adjusted net income3 was $82.9 million or $0.80 per diluted share
  • Adjusted EBITDA3 of $156.1 million grew 30.3% year-over-year, inclusive of a 19.7% year-over-year combined increase in Marketing and R&D expense
  • Net Leverage4 of 1.6x improved from 2.9x in the prior year, reflecting strong fundamental performance and cash generation, with total cash finishing the year at $232 million
  • Due to the pending merger with Campbell’s, the Company will not be providing guidance for Fiscal Year 2024

"Fiscal year 2023 was a landmark year for Sovos Brands," commented Todd Lachman, Chief Executive Officer. "Our team delivered sector-leading, volume-driven top and bottom-line growth, surpassing $1 billion of net sales and $150 million of adjusted EBITDA, expanded margins by nearly 200 bps and improved net leverage to 1.6x. Notably, net sales growth was driven primarily by volumes in contrast to most of our peers.”

Mr. Lachman continued, “I am also excited that we are one step closer to completing our previously announced merger with Campbell's for $23 per share, reflecting a 92% return for shareholders from our September 2021 IPO price. Our success would not have been possible without our tenacious and highly talented team and partners who continue to execute with excellence every day."

Campbell Soup Company (“Campbell’s”) Merger Update
As previously disclosed, on August 7, 2023, the Company entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger (the “Merger Agreement”) with Campbell’s and Premium Products Merger Sub, Inc., a Delaware corporation and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Campbell’s (“Merger Sub”). The Merger Agreement provides, among other things, that subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the conditions set forth therein, including the expiration or termination of the applicable waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended (the “HSR Act”), Merger Sub will merge with and into the Company (the “Merger”) with the Company surviving as a wholly owned subsidiary of Campbell’s. As previously disclosed in a Form 8-K filed on October 23, 2023, the Company and Campbell’s each received a request for additional information (the “Second Request”) from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (the “FTC”) in connection with the FTC’s review of the transactions contemplated by the Merger Agreement, which extended the waiting period under the HSR Act until 30 days after both the Company and Campbell’s substantially complied with the Second Request. As previously disclosed in a Form 8-K filed on February 13, 2024 (the “February 13, 2024 Form 8-K”), the Company and Campbell’s issued a joint press release announcing that both companies had certified substantial compliance with the Second Request. As previously disclosed in the February 13, 2024 Form 8-K, the certification of substantial compliance triggered the start of the 30-day waiting period under the HSR Act, which is expected to expire on March 11, 2024, after which the Merger can be finalized. Subject to the satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions, the Company continues to expect to complete the Merger within days of the March 11, 2024 expiration date.

Summary of Reported (GAAP) and Adjusted3 Results

                                           
  13 Weeks Ended   14 Weeks Ended           Fiscal Year Ended        
  December 30, 2023   December 31, 2022     Change   December 30, 2023   December 31, 2022     Change
Net sales ($ millions) $ 292.1     $ 262.1       11.4 %   $ 1,020.4     $ 878.4       16.2 %
Net income (loss) ($ millions) $ 15.5     $ (28.7 )     154.1 %   $ 30.2     $ (53.5 )     156.5 %
Net income (loss) margin (%)   5.3   %   (11.0 ) %   1630 bps     2.8   %   (6.1 ) %   890 bps
Adjusted net income3 $ 26.8     $ 19.6       36.2 %   $ 82.9     $ 60.4       37.1 %
Diluted EPS $ 0.15     $ (0.28 )     153.6 %   $ 0.29     $ (0.53 )     154.7 %
Adjusted diluted EPS3 $ 0.26     $ 0.19       36.8 %   $ 0.80     $ 0.60       33.3 %
Adjusted EBITDA3($ millions) $ 46.0     $ 37.0       24.3 %   $ 156.1     $ 119.8       30.3 %
Adjusted EBITDA margin3(%)   15.7   %   14.1   %   160 bps     15.3   %   13.6   %   170 bps
                                               

Summary of Reported and Organic Net Sales Growth – Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023

                                             
    13 Weeks Ended December 30, 2023  
    Reported
Net Sales 		    M&A
 		    Extra Week
 		    Organic
Net Sales 		    Organic Net Sales Growth
Key Drivers 		 
    % Change     Contribution
 		    Contribution
 		    % Change1     Volume
 		    Price
 		 
Rao’s   24.9   %           9.8   %   34.7   %                
noosa   (9.1 ) %           7.1   %   (2.0 ) %                
Michael Angelo’s   (10.1 ) %           6.6   %   (3.5 ) %                
Total Net Sales   11.4   %   6.9   %   7.0   %   25.3   %   21.7   %   3.6   %
                                                 


                                             
    Fiscal Year Ended December 30, 2023  
    Reported
Net Sales 		    M&A
 		    Extra Week
 		    Organic
Net Sales 		    Organic Net Sales Growth
Key Drivers 		 
    % Change     Contribution
 		    Contribution
 		    % Change1     Volume
 		    Price
 		 
Rao’s   33.5   %           3.3   %   36.8   %                
noosa   0.1   %           1.8   %   1.9   %                
Michael Angelo’s   (12.7 ) %           1.5   %   (11.2 ) %                
Total Net Sales   16.2   %   6.3   %   2.1   %   24.6   %   18.1   %   6.5   %
                                                 

Fourth Quarter 2023 Results

Net sales of $292.1 million increased 11.4% year-over-year, representing the tenth consecutive quarter of double-digit net sales growth since IPO. Organic net sales growth of 25.3% was driven by 21.7% volume and 3.6% price, reflecting another robust performance from the Rao’s franchise, which grew 34.7% year-over-year on an organic basis. 1

Gross profit of $87.5 million increased 15.2% versus the prior year period. Gross margin was 30.0%, up 100-basis points from the prior year period. Adjusted gross profit3 of $87.5 million increased 14.3% year-over-year driven primarily by volume growth. Adjusted gross margin3 was 30.0%, an 80-basis point improvement versus the prior year period, reflecting benefits from productivity and pricing that were partially offset by inflation.

Total operating expenses of $57.4 million decreased 44.9% year-over-year, driven by the year-ago Loss on Asset Sale related to the sale of the Birch Benders brand and certain related assets. Adjusted operating expense3 of $44.4 million increased 4.6% versus the prior year period, reflecting a 12.4% year-over-year increase in combined marketing and R&D investments, higher volume-driven selling expenses and continued investments in our talent.

Net interest expense was $8.1 million, a decline of $1.4 million as compared to the prior year period due to higher interest income as a result of higher cash balances.

Net income was $15.5 million, 5.3% of net sales, or $0.15 per diluted share. This compared to a net loss of $28.7 million, or $(0.28) per diluted share in the prior year period. Adjusted net income3 was $26.8 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, as compared to adjusted net income of $19.6 million or $0.19 per diluted share in the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA3 of $46.0 million increased 24.3% versus the prior year period, benefitting from adjusted gross profit growth and adjusted operating expense leverage while reinvesting meaningfully into marketing and R&D. Adjusted EBITDA margin3 was 15.7%, up 160-basis points versus the prior year period.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

As of December 30, 2023, cash and cash equivalents were $232.0 million and total debt was $484.0 million, resulting in a net debt to last twelve months adjusted EBITDA3 ratio of 1.6x.

Cash from operating activities for the full fiscal year was $105.3 million, a $59.9 million increase as compared to the prior year period. Higher cash flow was driven by improved profitability and working capital. Full year capital expenditures were $11.9 million.

Fiscal Year 2024 Outlook

Due to the pending merger with Campbell’s, Sovos Brands will not be providing forward looking guidance.

Footnotes:

(1) Organic net sales and organic net sales growth are defined as reported net sales or reported net sales growth excluding, when they occur, the impact of a 53rd week of shipments as well as acquisitions and divestitures. For discussions of fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 results, organic net sales and organic net sales growth excluded the impact of the Birch Benders divestiture and the 53rd week in the prior year.

(2) Source: Market performance refers to dollar sales and unit growth rates as reported by Circana MULO in the 13-week or 52-week period ended December 31, 2023 and, as applicable, as compared to the 13-week or 52-week period ended January 1, 2023. Household penetration refers to data reported by Circana All Outlet for the 52-week period ended December 31, 2023 and, as applicable, as compared to the 52-week period ended January 1, 2023.

(3) Adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating expense, adjusted operating income, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income, and adjusted diluted EPS are non-GAAP measures. For additional information, including a reconciliation of adjusted results to the most directly comparable measures presented in accordance with GAAP, see the Non-GAAP Financial Information and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures sections of this release.

(4) Net leverage is defined as Net Debt (Total Debt minus Cash) divided by trailing twelve month adjusted EBITDA.

Earnings Conference Call Details

Due to the pending merger with Campbell’s, Sovos Brands will not be holding an earnings call. Press release materials are available publicly on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at ir.sovosbrands.com.

About Sovos Brands, Inc.
Sovos Brands, Inc. is a consumer-packaged food company focused on building disruptive growth brands that bring today’s consumers great tasting food that fits the way they live. The Company’s product offerings include a variety of pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrées, frozen pizza and yogurts, all of which are sold in North America under the brand names Rao’s, Michael Angelo’s and noosa. All Sovos Brands’ products are built with authenticity at their core, providing consumers with one-of-a-kind food experiences that are genuine, delicious, and unforgettable. The Company is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado. For more information on Sovos Brands and its products, please visit www.sovosbrands.com.

Contacts
Investors: 
Joshua Levine
IR@sovosbrands.com

Media:
Lauren Armstrong
media@sovosbrands.com

Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to the Company’s results which are determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), the Company believes the following non-GAAP measures presented in this press release are useful in evaluating its operating performance: EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA margin, organic net sales, organic net sales growth, adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating income, adjusted income tax (expense), adjusted effective tax rate, adjusted net income, and diluted earnings per share from adjusted net income. We define EBITDA as net income (loss) before net interest expense, income tax (expense) benefit, depreciation and amortization. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA adjusted for non-cash equity-based compensation costs, non-recurring costs, gain (loss) on foreign currency contracts, supply chain optimization costs, impairment of goodwill, transaction and integration costs and IPO readiness costs. EBITDA margin is determined by calculating the percentage EBITDA is of net sales. Adjusted EBITDA margin is determined by calculating the percentage Adjusted EBITDA is of net sales. We define organic net sales as reported net sales growth excluding, when they occur, the impact of a 53rd week of shipments, acquisitions and divestitures. Organic net sales growth is determined by calculating the percentage of increase or decrease in organic net sales compared to the prior year period. Adjusted gross margin is determined by calculating adjusted gross profit as a percentage of net sales. Adjusted gross profit, adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating income, adjusted income tax (expense) and adjusted effective tax rate, and adjusted net income consists of gross profit, total operating expenses, operating income (loss), reported income tax (expense) benefit, reported effective tax rate and net income (loss) before non-cash equity-based compensation costs, non-recurring costs, gain (loss) on foreign currency contracts, supply chain optimization costs, impairment of goodwill, transaction and integration costs, IPO readiness costs, acquisition amortization and tax-related adjustments that we do not consider in our evaluation of our ongoing operating performance from period to period as discussed further below. Diluted earnings per share from adjusted net income is determined by dividing adjusted net income by the weighted average diluted shares outstanding. Non-GAAP financial measures are included in this release because they are key metrics used by management to assess our operating performance. Management believes that non-GAAP financial measures are helpful in highlighting performance trends because non-GAAP financial measures eliminate non-recurring and unusual items and non-cash expenses, which we do not consider indicative of ongoing operational performance. Our presentation of non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed to imply that our future results will be unaffected by these items. By providing these non-GAAP financial measures, management believes we are enhancing investors’ understanding of our business and our results of operations, as well as assisting investors in evaluating how well we are executing our strategic initiatives.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA margin, organic net sales, organic net sales growth, adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating income, adjusted income tax (expense), adjusted effective tax rate, adjusted net income and diluted earnings per share from adjusted net income are not defined under GAAP. Our use of the terms EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA margin, organic net sales, organic net sales growth, adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating income, adjusted income tax (expense), adjusted effective tax rate, adjusted net income and diluted earnings per share from adjusted net income may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies in our industry and are not measures of performance calculated in accordance with GAAP. Our presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is intended to provide supplemental measures of our performance that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as alternatives to operating income (loss), net income (loss), earnings (loss) per share, net sales or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP, or as measures of operating cash flows or liquidity.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to statements regarding the pending merger with Campbell’s. These forward-looking statements are based on Sovos Brands’ current assumptions, expectations and beliefs and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that may cause Sovos Brands’ actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement.

With respect to the pending merger with Campbell’s, these risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to:

  • the timing to consummate the pending merger;
  • our ability to retain and hire key personnel and other employees, which could require us to use more expensive or less effective resources to support our business or otherwise adversely affect our business, financial condition and results of operations;
  • the risk that a condition to closing of the pending merger may not be satisfied or that the closing of the pending merger might otherwise not occur;
  • the risk that required regulatory approval for the pending merger, including under the HSR Act, is not obtained or is obtained subject to conditions that are not anticipated;
  • the diversion of management time on merger-related issues; and
  • the risk that the pending merger and its announcement could have an adverse effect on our ability to retain third-party relationships and related talent.

These and other risks and uncertainties, including risks related to our sales and costs, are more fully described in Sovos Brands’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including in the Company’s Definitive Proxy Statement relating to the proposed transaction filed on September 13, 2023, in the Company’s Definitive Additional Materials filed on October 10, 2023, in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 30, 2023 and in other filings and reports that Sovos Brands may file from time to time with the SEC. Moreover, Sovos Brands operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for management to predict all risks, nor can Sovos Brands assess the impact of all factors on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements Sovos Brands may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, Sovos Brands cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance, achievements, or events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will occur. Forward-looking statements represent managements’ beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. Sovos Brands disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

 
SOVOS BRANDS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
                         
    13 Weeks Ended   14 Weeks Ended   Fiscal Year Ended
    December 30, 2023   December 31, 2022   December 30, 2023   December 31, 2022
Net sales   $ 292,051     $ 262,098     $ 1,020,421     $ 878,371  
Cost of sales     204,577       186,181       714,935       631,706  
Gross profit     87,474       75,917       305,486       246,665  
Operating expenses:                        
Selling, general and administrative     51,329       45,696       200,847       163,025  
Depreciation and amortization     6,054       7,173       24,077       28,785  
Loss on asset sale           51,291             51,291  
Impairment of goodwill                       42,052  
Total operating expenses     57,383       104,160       224,924       285,153  
Operating income (loss)     30,091       (28,243 )     80,562       (38,488 )
Interest (income)     (2,859 )     (679 )     (8,503 )     (1,050 )
Interest expense     10,936       10,116       42,580       28,901  
Interest expense, net     8,077       9,437       34,077       27,851  
Income (loss) before income taxes     22,014       (37,680 )     46,485       (66,339 )
Income tax (expense) benefit     (6,501 )     8,993       (16,311 )     12,888  
Net income (loss)   $ 15,513     $ (28,687 )   $ 30,174     $ (53,451 )
Earnings (loss) per share:                        
Basic   $ 0.15     $ (0.28 )   $ 0.30     $ (0.53 )
Diluted   $ 0.15     $ (0.28 )   $ 0.29     $ (0.53 )
Weighted average shares outstanding:                        
Basic     101,435,281       100,961,986       101,303,730       100,917,978  
Diluted     104,018,656       100,961,986       103,143,363       100,917,978  
                                 


 
SOVOS BRANDS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)
             
    December 30, 2023   December 31, 2022
ASSETS            
CURRENT ASSETS:            
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 231,988     $ 138,654  
Accounts receivable, net     97,655       87,695  
Inventories, net     95,515       92,602  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     7,843       11,974  
Total current assets     433,001       330,925  
Property and equipment, net     64,699       64,317  
Operating lease right-of-use assets     11,447       13,332  
Goodwill     395,399       395,399  
Intangible assets, net     329,122       351,547  
Other long-term assets     1,313       3,279  
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 1,234,981     $ 1,158,799  
             
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY            
CURRENT LIABILITIES:            
Accounts payable   $ 64,486     $ 49,264  
Accrued expenses     81,356       69,571  
Current portion of long-term debt     184       99  
Current portion of long-term operating lease liabilities     3,275       3,308  
Total current liabilities     149,301       122,242  
Long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs     483,800       482,344  
Deferred income taxes     60,157       63,644  
Long-term operating lease liabilities     11,388       14,063  
Other long-term liabilities     346       483  
TOTAL LIABILITIES     704,992       682,776  
             
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY:            
Preferred Stock            
Common Stock     101       101  
Additional paid-in-capital     602,123       577,664  
Accumulated deficit     (73,117 )     (103,291 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income     882       1,549  
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY     529,989       476,023  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY   $ 1,234,981     $ 1,158,799  
                 


 
SOVOS BRANDS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)
             
    Fiscal Year Ended
    December 30, 2023   December 31, 2022
Operating activities            
Net income (loss)   $ 30,174     $ (53,451 )
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:            
Depreciation and amortization     33,951       38,868  
Equity-based compensation expense     24,459       18,438  
(Gain) loss on foreign currency contracts     (68 )     33  
Non-cash interest expense     921       59  
Deferred income taxes     (3,271 )     (13,821 )
Amortization of debt issuance costs     1,266       1,331  
Non-cash operating lease expense     2,711       2,418  
Provision for excess and obsolete inventory     3,310       2,482  
Loss on disposal of property and equipment     359        
Impairment of goodwill           42,052  
Loss on asset sale           51,291  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:            
Accounts receivable, net     (9,960 )     (17,032 )
Inventories, net     (6,224 )     (48,891 )
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     (1,938 )     603  
Other long-term assets     73       388  
Accounts payable     15,482       11,552  
Accrued expenses     17,748       12,238  
Other long-term liabilities     (135 )     62  
Operating lease liabilities     (3,534 )     (3,225 )
Net cash provided by operating activities     105,324       45,395  
Investing activities            
Proceeds from sale of business           40,000  
Purchases of property and equipment     (11,861 )     (12,817 )
Net cash (used in) investing activities     (11,861 )     27,183  
Financing activities            
Repayments of capital lease obligations     (129 )     (78 )
Net cash (used in) financing activities     (129 )     (78 )
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents     93,334       72,500  
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period     138,654       66,154  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period   $ 231,988     $ 138,654  
                 


 
SOVOS BRANDS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(Unaudited)
                                                 
    13 Weeks Ended   14 Weeks Ended   Fiscal Year Ended
(In thousands)   December 30, 2023   % of
Net sales		   December 31, 2022   % of
Net sales		   December 30, 2023   % of
Net sales		   December 31, 2022   % of
Net sales
Net income (loss)(1)   $ 15,513     5.3   %   $ (28,687 )   (11.0 ) %   $ 30,174     2.8   %   $ (53,451 )   (6.1 ) %
Interest (income)     (2,859 )   (1.0 )       (679 )   (0.3 )       (8,503 )   (0.8 )       (1,050 )   (0.1 )  
Interest expense     10,936     3.7         10,116     3.9         42,580     4.2         28,901     3.3    
Income tax (expense) benefit     (6,501 )   (2.3 )       8,993     3.4         (16,311 )   (1.6 )       12,888     1.5    
Depreciation and amortization     8,468     2.9         9,684     3.7         33,951     3.4         38,868     4.4    
EBITDA(1)     38,559     13.2         (18,559 )   (7.1 )       114,513     11.2         380        
Non-cash equity-based compensation(2)     6,165     2.1         5,198     2.0         24,459     2.4         18,438     2.1    
Non-recurring costs(3)     285     0.1         439     0.2         2,660     0.3         4,050     0.5    
(Gain) loss on foreign currency contracts(4)     (1,346 )   (0.5 )       (3,222 )   (1.2 )       (68 )           33        
Supply chain optimization(5)                 613     0.2         128             1,904     0.2    
Impairment of goodwill(6)                                         42,052     4.8    
Transaction and integration costs(7)     2,320     0.8         52,527     20.0         14,435     1.4         52,586     6.0    
Initial public offering readiness(8)                                         384        
Adjusted EBITDA(1)   $ 45,983     15.7   %   $ 36,996     14.1   %   $ 156,127     15.3   %   $ 119,827     13.6   %

____________________________

(1)   Net income (loss) as a percentage of net sales is also referred to as net income (loss) margin. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales are also referred to as EBITDA margin and Adjusted EBITDA margin.
(2)   Consists of non-cash equity-based compensation expense associated with the grant of equity-based compensation provided to officers, non-employee directors and employees.
(3)   Consists of costs for professional fees related to organizational optimization and capital markets activities.
(4)   Consists of unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency contracts.
(5)   Consists of write-downs associated with packaging optimization and a strategic initiative to move co-packaging production from an international supplier to a domestic supplier.
(6)   Consists of expenses for impairment of goodwill.
(7)   Consists of costs associated with the pending merger, the divestiture of the Birch Benders brand and certain related assets and other potential transactions.
(8)   Consists of costs associated with building the organizational infrastructure to support a public company environment.
     


 
SOVOS BRANDS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(Unaudited)
                               
      13 Weeks Ended December 30, 2023  
    Reported
 		  M&A
 		  Extra Week
 		  Organic
 		 
(In thousands)   Net Sales
 		  Contribution
 		  Contribution
 		  Net Sales
 		 
Rao’s   $ 234,333     $       $       $ 234,333    
noosa     40,038                       40,038    
Michael Angelo’s     17,691                       17,691    
Birch Benders     (11 )                     (11 )  
Total Net Sales   $ 292,051     $     $     $ 292,051    
                               
      14 Weeks Ended December 31, 2022  
    Reported
 		  M&A
 		  Extra Week
 		  Organic
 		 
    Net Sales
 		  Contribution(1)
 		    Contribution(2)
 		  Net Sales
 		 
Rao’s   $ 187,688     $       $ 13,743     $ 173,945    
noosa     44,064               3,206       40,858    
Michael Angelo’s     19,674               1,343       18,331    
Birch Benders     10,672       10,672                  
Total Net Sales   $ 262,098     $ 10,672     $ 18,292     $ 233,134    
                               
Organic Net Sales Growth ($)                   $ 58,917    
Organic Net Sales Growth (%)                     25.3   %


                               
      Fiscal Year Ended December 30, 2023  
    Reported
 		  M&A
 		  Extra Week
 		  Organic
 		 
(In thousands)   Net Sales
 		  Contribution
 		  Contribution
 		  Net Sales
 		 
Rao’s   $ 774,706     $       $       $ 774,706    
noosa     176,258                       176,258    
Michael Angelo’s     70,639                       70,639    
Birch Benders     (1,182 )                     (1,182 )  
Total Net Sales   $ 1,020,421     $     $     $ 1,020,421    
                               
      Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2022  
    Reported
 		  M&A
 		  Extra Week
 		  Organic
 		 
    Net Sales
 		  Contribution(1)
 		  Contribution(2)
 		  Net Sales
 		 
Rao’s   $ 580,088     $       $ 13,743     $ 566,345    
noosa     176,166               3,206       172,960    
Michael Angelo’s     80,925               1,343       79,582    
Birch Benders     41,192       41,192                  
Total Net Sales   $ 878,371     $ 41,192     $ 18,292     $ 818,887    
                               
Organic Net Sales Growth ($)                   $ 201,534    
Organic Net Sales Growth (%)                     24.6   %

_________________________

(1)   Reflects net sales for Birch Benders brands generated in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 (inclusive of the $0.8 million generated by the Birch Benders brand in the extra week).
(2)   Reflects net sales generated in the extra week by Rao’s, Michael Angelo’s and noosa brands.
     


 
SOVOS BRANDS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(Unaudited)
                                                 
    13 Weeks Ended
(In thousands, except share and per share data)   December 30, 2023
    Gross profit   Operating expenses   Operating income   Interest (income)   Interest expense   Income tax (expense)   Net income  
As reported (GAAP)   $ 87,474     $ 57,383     $ 30,091     $ (2,859 )   $ 10,936     $ (6,501 )   $ 15,513    
Adjustments:                                                
Non-cash equity-based compensation(1)           (6,165 )     6,165                         6,165    
Non-recurring costs(2)           (285 )     285                         285    
Gain on foreign currency contracts(3)           1,346       (1,346 )                       (1,346 )  
Transaction and integration costs(6)           (2,320 )     2,320                         2,320    
Acquisition amortization(8)           (5,606 )     5,606                         5,606    
Tax effect of adjustments(9)                                   (304 )     (304 )  
One-time tax (expense) items(10)                                   (1,489 )     (1,489 )  
As adjusted   $ 87,474     $ 44,353     $ 43,121     $ (2,859 )   $ 10,936     $ (8,294 )   $ 26,750    
                                                 
As adjusted (% of net sales)     30.0   (11)   15.2   %   14.8   %   (1.0 ) %   3.7   %   (2.8 ) %   9.2   %
                                                 
Earnings per share:                                                
Diluted                                             0.15    
Adjusted Diluted                                             0.26    
Weighted average shares outstanding:                                                
Diluted for net income                                           104,018,656    
Diluted for adjusted net income                                           104,018,656    
                                                 


 
SOVOS BRANDS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(Unaudited)
                                                 
    14 Weeks Ended
(In thousands, except share and per share data)   December 31, 2022
    Gross profit   Operating expenses   Operating income (loss)   Interest (income)   Interest expense   Income tax (expense) benefit   Net income (loss)  
As reported (GAAP)   $ 75,917     $ 104,160     $ (28,243 )   $ (679 )   $ 10,116     $ 8,993     $ (28,687 )  
Adjustments:                                                
Non-cash equity-based compensation(1)           (5,198 )     5,198                         5,198    
Non-recurring costs(2)           (439 )     439                         439    
Gain on foreign currency contracts(3)           3,222       (3,222 )                       (3,222 )  
Supply chain optimization(4)     613             613                         613    
Transaction and integration costs(6)           (52,527 )     52,527                         52,527    
Acquisition amortization(8)           (6,811 )     6,811                         6,811    
Tax effect of adjustments(9)                                   (23,258 )     (23,258 )  
One-time tax (expense) items(10)                                   9,223       9,223    
As adjusted   $ 76,530     $ 42,407     $ 34,123     $ (679 )   $ 10,116     $ (5,042 )   $ 19,644    
                                                 
As adjusted (% of net sales)     29.2   (11)   16.2   %   13.0   %   (0.3 ) %   3.9   %   (1.9 ) %   7.5   %
                                                 
Earnings (loss) per share:                                                
Diluted                                             (0.28 )  
Adjusted Diluted                                             0.19    
Weighted average shares outstanding:                                                
Diluted for net income                                           100,964,827    
Diluted for adjusted net income                                           101,449,086    
                                                 


 
SOVOS BRANDS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(Unaudited)
                                                 
    Fiscal Year Ended
(In thousands, except share and per share data)   December 30, 2023
    Gross profit   Operating expenses   Operating income   Interest (income)   Interest expense   Income tax (expense)   Net income  
As reported (GAAP)   $ 305,486     $ 224,924     $ 80,562     $ (8,503 )   $ 42,580     $ (16,311 )   $ 30,174    
Adjustments:                                                
Non-cash equity-based compensation(1)           (24,459 )     24,459                         24,459    
Non-recurring costs(2)           (2,660 )     2,660                         2,660    
Gain on foreign currency contracts(3)           68       (68 )                       (68 )  
Supply chain optimization(4)     128             128                         128    
Transaction and integration costs(6)     150       (14,285 )     14,435                         14,435    
Acquisition amortization(8)           (22,425 )     22,425                         22,425    
Tax effect of adjustments(9)                                   (9,493 )     (9,493 )  
One-time tax (expense) items(10)                                   (1,862 )     (1,862 )  
As adjusted   $ 305,764     $ 161,163     $ 144,601     $ (8,503 )   $ 42,580     $ (27,666 )   $ 82,858    
                                                 
As adjusted (% of net sales)     30.0   (11)   15.8   %   14.2   %   (0.8 ) %   4.2   %   (2.7 ) %   8.1   %
                                                 
Earnings per share:                                                
Diluted                                             0.29    
Adjusted Diluted                                             0.80    
Weighted average shares outstanding:                                                
Diluted for net loss                                           103,143,363    
Diluted for adjusted net income                                           103,143,363    
                                                 


 
SOVOS BRANDS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(Unaudited)
                                                 
    Fiscal Year Ended
(In thousands, except share and per share data)   December 31, 2022
    Gross profit   Operating expenses   Operating income (loss)   Interest (income)   Interest expense   Income tax (expense) benefit   Net income (loss)  
As reported (GAAP)   $ 246,665     $ 285,153     $ (38,488 )   $ (1,050 )   $ 28,901     $ 12,888     $ (53,451 )  
Adjustments:                                                
Non-cash equity-based compensation(1)           (18,438 )     18,438                         18,438    
Non-recurring costs(2)           (4,050 )     4,050                         4,050    
Loss on foreign currency contracts(3)           (33 )     33                         33    
Supply chain optimization(4)     1,904             1,904                         1,904    
Impairment of goodwill(5)           (42,052 )     42,052                         42,052    
Transaction and integration costs(6)           (52,586 )     52,586                         52,586    
Initial public offering readiness(7)           (384 )     384                         384    
Acquisition amortization(8)           (27,240 )     27,240                         27,240    
Tax effect of adjustments(9)                                   (31,730 )     (31,730 )  
One-time tax (expense) items(10)                                   (1,079 )     (1,079 )  
As adjusted   $ 248,569     $ 140,370     $ 108,199     $ (1,050 )   $ 28,901     $ (19,921 )   $ 60,427    
                                                 
As adjusted (% of net sales)     28.3   (11)   16.0   %   12.3   %   (0.1 ) %   3.3   %   (2.3 ) %   6.9   %
                                                 
Earnings (loss) per share:                                                
Diluted                                             (0.53 )  
Adjusted Diluted                                             0.60    
Weighted average shares outstanding:                                                
Diluted for net income                                           100,917,978    
Diluted for adjusted net income                                           100,967,287    

______________________

(1)   Consists of non-cash equity-based compensation expense associated with the grant of equity-based compensation provided to officers, non-employee directors and employees.
(2)   Consists of costs for professional fees related to organizational optimization and capital markets activities.
(3)   Consists of unrealized gain (loss) on foreign currency contracts.
(4)   Consists of write-downs associated with packaging optimization and a strategic initiative to move co-packaging production from an international supplier to a domestic supplier.
(5)   Consists of expenses for impairment of goodwill.
(6)   Consists of costs associated with the pending merger, the divestiture of the Birch Benders brand and certain related assets and other potential transactions.
(7)   Consists of costs associated with building the organizational infrastructure to support a public company environment.
(8)   Amortization costs associated with acquired trade names and customer lists.
(9)   Tax effect was calculated using the Company's adjusted annual effective tax rate.
(10)   Represents the removal of the tax effect of impairment of goodwill, costs associated with the pending merger, removal for remeasurement of deferred taxes related to intangibles for changes in deferred rate, the removal of the tax effect of non-deductible transaction costs and the removal of the excess tax benefits related to equity-based compensation vesting.
(11)   Adjusted gross profit as a percentage of net sales is also referred to as adjusted gross margin.
     


 
SOVOS BRANDS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(Unaudited)
                                 
    13 Weeks Ended   14 Weeks Ended     Fiscal Year Ended  
(In thousands)   December 30, 2023     December 31, 2022     December 30, 2023     December 31, 2022  
Reported income tax (expense) benefit   $ (6,501 )     $ 8,993       $ (16,311 )     $ 12,888    
Non-cash equity-based compensation(1)     (347 )       (456 )       (1,194 )       (1,551 )  
Non-recurring costs(2)     431         (25 )       (384 )       (424 )  
Gain (loss) on foreign currency contracts(3)             799                 (8 )  
Supply chain optimization(4)             (143 )       (27 )       (461 )  
Impairment of goodwill(5)             105                 (10,172 )  
Transaction and integration costs(6)     (497 )       (12,703 )       (3,395 )       (12,718 )  
Initial public offering readiness(7)             2                 (446 )  
Acquisition amortization(8)     (1,380 )       (1,614 )       (6,355 )       (7,029 )  
Adjusted income tax (expense)   $ (8,294 )     $ (5,042 )     $ (27,666 )     $ (19,921 )  
                                 
Reported effective tax rate     29.5   %     23.9   %     35.1   %     19.4   %
Non-cash equity-based compensation(1)     (1.2 )       (0.1 )       (1.1 )       0.3    
Non-recurring costs(2)     1.5                 (0.3 )       0.1    
Gain (loss) on foreign currency contracts(3)             0.1                    
Supply chain optimization(4)                             0.1    
Impairment of goodwill(5)                             1.7    
Transaction and integration costs(6)     (1.7 )       (1.5 )       (3.0 )       2.1    
Initial public offering readiness(7)                             0.1    
Acquisition amortization(8)     (4.7 )       (0.2 )       (5.7 )       1.2    
Adjusted effective tax rate     23.4   %     22.2   %     25.0   %     25.0   %

____________________________

(1)   Tax effect adjustment of non-cash equity-based compensation expense associated with the grant of equity-based compensation provided to officers, non-employee directors and employees.
(2)   Tax effect adjustment of professional fees related to organizational optimization and costs for capital markets activities.
(3)   Tax effect adjustments of unrealized gain (loss) on foreign currency contracts.
(4)   Tax effect adjustments of write-downs associated with packaging optimization and a strategic initiative to move co-packaging production from an international supplier to a domestic supplier.
(5)   Tax effect adjustment of impairment of goodwill.
(6)   Tax effect adjustment of costs associated with the pending merger, the divestiture of the Birch Benders brand and certain related assets and other potential transactions.
(7)   Tax effect adjustment of costs associated with building the organizational infrastructure to support a public company environment.
(8)   Tax effect adjustment of amortization costs associated with acquired trade names and customer lists.
     

Primary Logo

