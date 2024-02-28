Government of Saskatchewan Announces 20 Enhanced Emergency Shelter Spaces in Regina

CANADA, February 28 - Released on February 28, 2024

The Government of Saskatchewan is providing $884,400 to support YWCA Regina in opening a new 20 space permanent enhanced emergency shelter for women. Joan's Place emergency shelter opened in a temporary location February 23, 2024, at 2735 5th Avenue. The City of Regina is continuing its work on identifying a space for a permanent shelter location.

“We are proud to announce this investment,” Social Services Minister Gene Makowsky said. “It ensures more vulnerable people have a place to stay in emergency situations and provides them with additional supports to keep them connected to housing.”

Enhanced Emergency Shelters provide clients with full access to shelter (24 hours per day, seven days per week). Clients are also provided three meals per day, case planning and access to wrap-around supports to address wellness and cultural needs, with assistance in connecting to services such as financial supports and help to transition to appropriate housing. Connections to financial supports include onsite services provided by the ministry's mobile workforce team in partnership with the YWCA Regina.

"The City of Regina appreciates the Government of Saskatchewan's substantial investment in our community that will help address an immediate need for shelter spaces and advance residents along the housing continuum," Regina Mayor Sandra Masters said. "We value the YWCA Regina's unwavering commitment to fostering positive change and building a stronger, more resilient community through collaboration and care."

YWCA Regina provides shelter, supportive housing, and assistance to marginalized populations to help break the cycle of poverty. The YWCA Regina was selected through a request for service for the new shelter spaces.

"YWCA Regina has been running emergency shelter beds for women and children experiencing homelessness in our community for over 15 years and we are looking forward to the new enhanced shelter spaces," YWCA Regina Chief Executive Officer Melissa Coomber-Bendtsen said. "These spaces will provide vulnerable women in our community safety and wraparound trauma informed services."

The funding is part of the previously announced Provincial Approach to Homelessness. The $40.2 million investment in new funding over the next two years will create 155 new supportive housing spaces, 120 new permanent emergency shelter spaces, and enhance community safety and outreach responses that include 30 new complex needs emergency shelter spaces.

