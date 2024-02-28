Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,599 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 426,397 in the last 365 days.

Serbia early parliamentary elections 2023: ODIHR election observation mission final report

Although technically well-administered and offering voters a choice of political alternatives, Serbia’s 2023 early parliamentary elections were dominated by the decisive involvement of the President, which, together with the ruling party’s systemic advantages, created unjust conditions for contestants. Fundamental freedoms were generally respected in the campaign, but it was marred by harsh rhetoric, bias in the media, pressure on public sector employees and misuse of public resources.

These are some of the main conclusions from the final report on the 17 December elections published today by the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR). The report offers 25 recommendations to support efforts to bring elections further in line with OSCE commitments, as well as other international obligations and standards for democratic elections.

Key recommendations include:

  • Reviewing the legislation to effectively address prior recommendations through an inclusive consultative process built upon a broad political consensus;
  • Introducing standardized mandatory training for all local electoral commission and polling board members, including the extended compositions of these bodies;
  • Developing and implementing a timely, comprehensive and targeted voter education programme, including on voters’ rights, the prevention of group voting and the importance of voting by secret ballot;
  • Conducting a meaningful audit of the voter and civil registers with the participation of relevant stakeholders;
  • Taking measures to prevent misuse of office and state resources and proactively addressing violations;
  • Implementing effective legal and institutional oversight mechanisms to prevent intimidation and pressure on voters, including employees of public and state institutions;
  • Effectively guaranteeing the independence of the Electronic Media Regulatory Authority and proactively addressing media violations identified through its systematic media monitoring.

The ODIHR Election Observation Mission for the early parliamentary elections commenced its work on 15 November and remained in the country until 27 December 2023.

All 57 participating States across the OSCE region have formally committed to following up promptly on ODIHR’s election assessments and recommendations.

You just read:

Serbia early parliamentary elections 2023: ODIHR election observation mission final report

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more