Plan To Attend The Iowa Spring Home Expo: March 8th to March 10th , 2024, At The Iowa State Fairgrounds

3-Day Home Show Event Features Free Admission & Free Parking; Offers The Latest Trends In Home Improvement, Remodeling and Design

DES MOINES, IA, UNITED STATES, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nationwide Expos, the leader in trade shows across the nation, will be hosting the Iowa Spring Home Expo: March 8th through March 10th at the Iowa State Fairgrounds Jacobson Building in Des Moines. Many local exhibitors and national vendors will be showcasing the latest trends in home improvement, remodeling, interior design and outdoor living at the home show.

The three-day event is free to the public and it gives homeowners in the Des Moines community the opportunity to meet with local contractors, remodeling experts and design pros to gain inspiration and to start planning their next home improvement projects. Exhibitors in solar, roofing, lighting, kitchen and bathroom renovations, painting and more will be participating at the Iowa Home Expo.

Des Moines residents looking to update the exterior of their homes, replace their roofs, renovate their kitchens, upgrade their bathrooms, or enhance the appearance of their outdoor living spaces will find everything they need at the Spring Home Expo. What’s more, many vendors offer exclusive discounts and savings, expressly for visitors attending the show.

Admission and parking to the Iowa Spring Home Expo is free. The Home Expo will be taking place on Friday March 8, 2024 from 12:00pm to 6:00pm; on Saturday March 9th, 2024 from 10:00am to 5:00pm; and on Sunday March 10th, from 11:00am to 4:00pm. The Jacobson Building at the Iowa State Fairgrounds is located at 3000 E Grand Ave, Des Moines, IA 50317. Interested in exhibiting at the event? Contact Nationwide Expos organizers today at 800-201-4663 to secure a spot at a Home Expo show.

About Nationwide Expos:

Headquartered in Boca Raton, FL, Nationwide is the leader in Home Improvement Trade Shows. Nationwide Expos sponsors over 70 home and garden shows annually throughout the nation, including home expo shows in Colorado, Utah, Georgia, Iowa, Ohio, Nebraska, South Dakota, Texas, Wyoming and more. To learn more, visit Nationwide Expos at https://nationwideexpos.com/

Contact Information:

Exhibiting Inquiries:

1-800-201-4663

info@nationwideexpos.com