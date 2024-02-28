For the Second Consecutive Year, Grupo Bimbo Receives Recognition for Its Actions to Mitigate the Effects of Climate Change at A Global Level

The Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) included the bakery in The A List 2023, which highlights companies with the best environmental strategies in the world.

Approximately 21,000 global companies from different industries applied for The A List and only 346, including Grupo Bimbo received this rating.

HORSHAM, Pa., Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the second consecutive year, the non-governmental organization CDP recognized Grupo Bimbo, the world's largest bakery, for its global efforts to combat climate change. The Mexican company has achieved the prestigious "A" rating in The A List 2023 ranking, which recognizes the highest quality in this area.

Among the 21,000 global companies representing diverse industries, Grupo Bimbo is among the Climate Change category winners, distinguishing itself as the sole Mexican food company to achieve this accolade.

"This recognition granted to us by CDP fills us all at Grupo Bimbo with pride. It reflects the commitment we have towards nature, being sustainable from the very beginning. We are convinced that in order to nourish a better future, we must act today," commented Rafael Pamias, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Sustainability Officer of Grupo Bimbo.

To obtain an "A" grade in its ranking, the CDP conducts a detailed analysis of several variables, one of the most important of which is the transparency and clarity with which companies report their progress and set targets.

Grupo Bimbo has implemented initiatives to reduce its environmental footprint and has established long-term sustainability goals, including reducing carbon emissions and sustainably using resources.

The company said it has the largest fleet of electric delivery vehicles in Mexico and Latin America, with more than 2,500 units; and stated that 92% of its electricity worldwide already comes from renewable sources such as the sun and wind.

Grupo Bimbo also promotes the practice of Regenerative Agriculture, which improves soil health, biodiversity, and the health of productive ecosystems, as well as the nutritional contribution of inputs, carbon capture, and the quality of life of farmers. Under this method and until December 2023, the bakery has planted approximately 170,000 hectares of wheat and corn.

CDP is a non-profit charitable organization that manages and produces analysis that enables publicly traded companies and local governments to disclose their environmental impact and benchmark themselves against others in the marketplace.

This recognition reaffirms Grupo Bimbo’s commitment to preserving the environment and promoting its goal of nourishing a better world.

ABOUT GRUPO BIMBO

Grupo Bimbo is the leader and largest baking Company in the world and a relevant participant in snacks. Grupo Bimbo has 217 bakeries and plants and more than 1,500 sales centers strategically located in 34 countries throughout the Americas, Europe, Asia and Africa. Its main product lines include sliced bread, buns & rolls, pastries, cakes, cookies, toast, English muffins, bagels, tortillas & flatbreads, and salty snacks, among others. Grupo Bimbo produces over 9,000 products and has one of the largest direct distribution networks in the world, with more than 57,000 routes and over 149,000 associates. Its shares trade on the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV) under the ticker symbol BIMBO, and in the over-the-counter market in the United States with a Level 1 ADR, under the ticker symbol BMBOY.



