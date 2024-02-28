SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Temenos AG - TMSNY

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Temenos AG (“Temenos” or the “Company”) (OTC: TMSNY). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Temenos and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On February 15, 2024, Hindenburg Research (“Hindenburg”) published a report entitled “Temenos: Major Accounting Irregularities, Failed Products and An Illusive Turnaround.” Citing a four-month investigation of the Company and discussions with 25 former employees, Hindenburg claimed to have “uncovered hallmarks of manipulated earnings and major accounting irregularities,” including “evidence of roundtripped revenue, sham partnerships, rampant pulling forward of contract renewals, backdated contracts, excessive capitalization of seemingly non-existent R&D investments and other classic accounting red flags.”

Following publication of the Hindenburg report, Temenos’s American depositary share (“ADS”) price fell $28.39 per ADS, or 28.2%, to close at $72.30 per ADS on February 15, 2024.

