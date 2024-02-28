Readers' Favorite announces the review of the book The Amherst Protocol by Richard Whitney
Reviewed by K.C. Finn for Readers' Favorite
The Amherst Protocol is a work of fiction based on real scientific facts and was penned by author Richard Whitney. The thematic content of the story, which zeroes in on the world of the medical science fields, focuses on Clayton Tucker and Brian Singh as reporters who are about to mark the anniversary of the first human heart transplant using a cloned heart. Set in the near future, the reporters explore the real history of heart transplants from nearly a hundred years prior, but they also uncover some new conspiracies and potential dangers that need exploration. So begins a mysterious journey into the realm where the line between science fiction and fact begins to blur.
Author Richard Whitney writes with confidence and clarity in this involved and thought-provoking read. The central characters are portrayed with realistic dialogue which is accessible, even for those who do not fully understand the level of the science taking place within the novel. This book is clearly well researched and provides a lot of detailed content for the story, which soon develops into a larger scientific mystery involving labs that do harm rather than labs that help humanity. I really liked the skin invention, which brought a little sci-fi spy action into the mix, and overall the concepts introduced into the plot were strongly played. What results is an engaging mystery-style thriller novel that reveals and educates at the same time, and I would definitely recommend The Amherst Protocol to readers looking for realistic fiction with a near-future twist.
You can learn more about Richard Whitney and "The Amherst Protocol" at https://readersfavorite.com/book-review/fourmi-the-ant where you can read reviews and the author’s biography. Available in paperback and e-book formats at www.pageturner.us and other book retailers.
Other