Upcoming Indie FPS Game "Merk Mayhem" Combines Elements of Titanfall, Halo, and Call Of Duty
The early-access game releases in late March this year, and will be free-to-play until at least 2025NEW YORK, USA, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Merk Mayhem Collective is proud to announce the upcoming early-access release of their first-person shooter game Merk Mayhem. The game is an arcade-style first-person shooter set in a semi-futuristic, cyberpunk-inspired world, and offers players a blend of skill-based combat and strategic gameplay.
In Merk Mayhem players have access to three unique combat kits, the “Hornet”, “Hound”, and “Heavy”, each offering different movement options catered to different types of players at the cost of Armor. A notable feature of the combat kit system is that while each kit has access to the same comprehensive arsenal of abilities and weapons. they each come with unique melee weapons, adding another layer of strategy and personalization to the gameplay. Using tactical abilities, players may attempt to alter the course of battle in their favor, as they battle it out in the fan-favorite mode of Team Deathmatch. Even with the currently limited variety of kits and abilities, players are sure to find a way to find a way to play the game their way.
When asked about the game, Game Director Zachary Tirgan of Merk Mayhem Collective stated the following:
“We designed our combat kit system to accommodate players of different FPS backgrounds and preferences. Whether you are a fan of Titanfall, Halo, or Call of Duty, you can enjoy our game without feeling left behind by the movement mechanics or restricted by the abilities. "
We know many people who wanted to play with their friends didn’t enjoy it because of these gaps in preference, and we wanted to create a game that brings them closer. In an industry that often caters to competitive gamers, Merk Mayhem is for casual gamers who just want to have fun.”
The game is currently still in its infancy and as a result, is quite rugged, but regardless, it features an extensive weapon arsenal including weapon types such as assault rifles, submachine guns, marksman rifles, shotguns, and sidearms. As of now, the game only has one playable map, with plans to include more in future updates.
The small, tight-knit team behind Merk Mayhem has a heavy focus on engaging the community and gathering feedback to develop the game alongside their players. With a fourth kit, more abilities, maps, and new weapons planned for future updates, there’s plenty to keep an eye on when it comes to this newcomer in the indie FPS scene.
Key features include:
⦁ Movement-based fps combat
⦁ Three unique kits for different playstyles - with a fourth on the way
⦁ A mix of passive, tactical, and lethal abilities
⦁ One unique map - with more to come
Merk Mayhem will be available from the 22nd of March as a free-to-play early-access title on Steam. The developer plans to keep the game free-to-play until 2025, before a small price hike to $5 for the remainder of their time in early access, with a planned price of $15 at full release.
