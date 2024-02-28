Vimient Launches Innovative Program With Regency Place Senior Living to Offer Enhanced Senior Care

Synergistic partnership with Sacramento senior living community will enrich holistic wellness, personalized care and resident safety

ROSEVILLE, Calif., Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vimient – a leading provider of wellness-based services and safety-focused solutions that enable seniors to live more meaningful lives and remain independent longer – is proud to announce its partnership with Regency Place Senior Living. This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to enhancing the quality of life for seniors through innovative and thoughtful care solutions.

“We’re delighted to add Regency Place as a new program partner and to offer our groundbreaking services to their residents,” said Robert Rae, CEO & President of Vimient. “Their forward-thinking approach and commitment to wellness-focused environments for seniors align perfectly with our vision. We expect this partnership to set a new standard in senior living.”

The partnership with Regency Place aligns perfectly with Vimient's mission to improve the lives of seniors and their caregivers. Vimient’s unique blend of caring, knowledgeable Certified Wellness Coaches and non-invasive smart technology tools will enhance the personalized care Regency Place is able to offer their residents – providing peace of mind to their family members, and, ideally, extending their stays.

“I’m excited about our partnership with Vimient,” added Damion Anderson, Executive Director of Regency Place Senior Living. “Their holistic approach, backed by Certified Health and Wellness Coaches and innovative smart devices, aligns perfectly with our mission to support independence with safety. Together, we’ll further empower residents’ lives and foster an environment where they thrive.”

Highlights of this new partnership include:

Holistic well-being: The synergy between Vimient’s Certified Wellness Coaches and Regency Place’s comprehensive wellness programs offers an integrative approach to senior care.



The synergy between Vimient’s Certified Wellness Coaches and Regency Place’s comprehensive wellness programs offers an integrative approach to senior care. Proactive wellness strategy : The integration of Vimient’s smart technology, including a Smart Watch, Body Scale, and Sleep Mat complements Regency Place’s emphasis on health and wellness.



: The integration of Vimient’s smart technology, including a Smart Watch, Body Scale, and Sleep Mat complements Regency Place’s emphasis on health and wellness. Enhanced communication: Vimient’s Community Dashboard provides an innovative tool to support Regency Place’s staff along with a proprietary mobile app for families.



Vimient’s Community Dashboard provides an innovative tool to support Regency Place’s staff along with a proprietary mobile app for families. Resident-centered experience : Personalized wellness plans and services to meet the individual needs of each resident, boosting residents’ social engagement while enhancing quality of life.



: Personalized wellness plans and services to meet the individual needs of each resident, boosting residents’ social engagement while enhancing quality of life. Staff optimization: Vimient’s Certified Wellness Coaches provide an extension of Regency Place’s staff, helping reduce staff time demands, improving overall staff satisfaction.

“I’m thrilled about our partnership with Vimient,” said Priscila Sellers, Regional VP of Sales and Marketing of Regency Place “We thrive on providing a high-quality lifestyle and care, and with this partnership we enhance freedom and peace of mind to our residents and families as they enjoy their golden years here at Regency Place. This is an exciting moment for all of us.”

A 2023 and 2024 winner of A Place for Mom’s “Best of Senior Living,” Regency Place was also given the highest possible “Best” rating by residents for Independent Living/Assisted Living/Memory Care. The community is located in a residential neighborhood south of downtown Sacramento and features a variety of lifestyle options for senior residents and attractive settings for socializing with family and friends.

For more information about Vimient, visit www.vimient.com . For more information about Regency Place Senior Living, visit www.regencyplaceseniorliving.com .

About Vimient

Vimient helps senior living communities reduce risk through a combination of coach/resident relationships and data-collecting technology. Our Certified Health and Wellness Coaches connect regularly with residents, gaining insights from twice-weekly conversations to add dimension to wellness data. The result: a personalized level of care that extends stays and truly supports residents in senior independent living.

Established in 2022, Vimient is a division of ClearCaptions, an industry leader in providing near real-time phone captioning technology for individuals who are hard of hearing.

Contact:

T. Clint Clardy

Vice President of Sales

clint.clardy@vimient.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2880e479-c53e-4329-b4ed-1252fa4ed628