Manchin, Capito Legislation To Designate The Clarksburg Federal Courthouse In Honor Of Judge Irene Keeley Passes Senate

February 28, 2024

Washington, DC – The U.S. Senate unanimously passed legislation authored by U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) to designate the Clarksburg Federal Courthouse as the “Irene M. Keeley United States Courthouse.” Judge Keeley was the first woman appointed as a judge for the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of West Virginia, a position in which she served for 30 years.

“I’m pleased our bipartisan bill to dedicate the Clarksburg Federal Courthouse in Judge Keeley’s honor has unanimously passed the Senate,” said Senator Manchin. “As the former Chief Judge and first woman to serve on the bench for the Northern District of West Virginia, Judge Keeley has inspired generations of legal professionals through her commitment to justice and integrity. This tribute is beyond deserving and I will continue working with Senator Capito and our colleagues to ensure the bill is passed by the House and signed into law by the President.”

“I am thrilled the Senate unanimously passed our legislation to designate the Clarksburg Federal Courthouse in honor of Judge Keeley’s career and her decades of service to West Virginia,” said Senator Capito. “As the first female judge for the Northern District of West Virginia, and in her 30 years of service on the bench, Judge Keeley has earned a reputation as someone who conducts herself with integrity, consistently demonstrates a thorough understanding of the law, and treats each case before her with fairness and thoughtfulness. I am thankful we have widespread support for our effort to honor Judge Keeley, and appreciate the unanimous passage of this legislation by my colleagues in the Senate. We are one step closer to making this a reality, and I encourage the House of Representatives to quickly pass this legislation.”