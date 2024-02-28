Submit Release
S.C. Finds No Error in Denying Relief From Jury Waiver

The California Supreme Court held yesterday that a party that was found to have waived its right to a trial by jury is not entitled to relief from that waiver simply by showing that proceeding with a jury would not cause hardship on the court or the other party.

