A state appeals court has ruled that San Diego County can’t invoke the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) to delay a development project that is compatible with zoning in the county’s general plan.
You just read:
California Court Rules Against County's Use of CEQA to Block Project
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.