Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Children - Animals book "Fourmi the Ant" by Akshita Kakumanu
EINPresswire.com/ -- Readers' Favorite is one of the largest book review and award contest sites on the Internet. They have earned the respect of renowned publishers like Random House, Simon & Schuster, and Harper Collins, and have received the "Best Websites for Authors" and "Honoring Excellence" awards from the Association of Independent Authors. They are also fully accredited by the BBB (A+ rating), which is a rarity among Book Review and Book Award Contest companies.
"Reviewed By Maria Victoria Beltran for Readers' Favorite
Fourmi the Ant is a charming children's picture book written and illustrated by Akshita Kakumanu. It tells the story of an ant named Fourmi, who is having problems passing at ant school and becoming an adult. Worried, his mother Hormiga brings him to Dr. Terapeut for counseling. The next day is the last time he’s allowed to take the tests and if he fails, he will be banished to the grass. The ant doctor assures Fourmi that practicing and studying helps and since his sister Formica will also be taking the test, he can practice and learn with her. That night, his mom gives him an entire leaf for dinner. Formica, however, does not want to study with him. Stealing his sister’s leaves of notes, Fourmi tries to practice and study on his own. Will he pass the ant school or will he be banished to the grass forever?
Akshita Kakumanu’s Fourmi the Ant is a heartwarming story that teaches valuable lessons about determination and perseverance. The story is well-written, with a gentle and optimistic tone that will surely resonate with young readers. Colorful and engaging, the illustrations are drawn with care and attention to detail, making them feel alive. Ultimately, Fourmi learns that it is okay to make mistakes and that sometimes the greatest rewards come from taking risks. Fourmi the Ant is a delightful and heartwarming story that is sure to charm young readers and their parents alike. It is a perfect choice for bedtime reading, classroom story time, or any occasion when a gentle and uplifting story is called for. I highly recommend it to anyone looking for a sweet and inspiring children's tale."
You can learn more about Akshita Kakumanu and "Fourmi the Ant" at https://readersfavorite.com/book-review/fourmi-the-ant where you can read reviews and the author’s biography. Available in paperback, hardback, and e-book formats at www.pageturner.us and other book retailers.
PageTurner Support
"Reviewed By Maria Victoria Beltran for Readers' Favorite
Fourmi the Ant is a charming children's picture book written and illustrated by Akshita Kakumanu. It tells the story of an ant named Fourmi, who is having problems passing at ant school and becoming an adult. Worried, his mother Hormiga brings him to Dr. Terapeut for counseling. The next day is the last time he’s allowed to take the tests and if he fails, he will be banished to the grass. The ant doctor assures Fourmi that practicing and studying helps and since his sister Formica will also be taking the test, he can practice and learn with her. That night, his mom gives him an entire leaf for dinner. Formica, however, does not want to study with him. Stealing his sister’s leaves of notes, Fourmi tries to practice and study on his own. Will he pass the ant school or will he be banished to the grass forever?
Akshita Kakumanu’s Fourmi the Ant is a heartwarming story that teaches valuable lessons about determination and perseverance. The story is well-written, with a gentle and optimistic tone that will surely resonate with young readers. Colorful and engaging, the illustrations are drawn with care and attention to detail, making them feel alive. Ultimately, Fourmi learns that it is okay to make mistakes and that sometimes the greatest rewards come from taking risks. Fourmi the Ant is a delightful and heartwarming story that is sure to charm young readers and their parents alike. It is a perfect choice for bedtime reading, classroom story time, or any occasion when a gentle and uplifting story is called for. I highly recommend it to anyone looking for a sweet and inspiring children's tale."
You can learn more about Akshita Kakumanu and "Fourmi the Ant" at https://readersfavorite.com/book-review/fourmi-the-ant where you can read reviews and the author’s biography. Available in paperback, hardback, and e-book formats at www.pageturner.us and other book retailers.
PageTurner Support
PageTurner Press and Media
info@pageturner.us
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other