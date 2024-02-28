State coastal commission to hold special meeting by web conference March 13

The N.C. Coastal Resources Commission (CRC) will hold a special meeting March 13 by web conference to consider adoption of the temporary rules. The meeting will be limited to this one agenda item.

Members of the public may join by computer or phone.

Who: Coastal Resources Commission

What: Special Meeting

When: March 13 at 11 a.m.

Where: Meeting by video conference

Join Webinar #2430 941 5858 via Webex Password: CRC2024 (2722024 from phones)

Join by Phone: 1-415-655-0003 Access code: 2430 941 5858

A listening station will be established at the N.C. Division of Coastal Management headquarters office at 400 Commerce Avenue, Morehead City.

MEETING MATERIALS AND PRESENTATIONS:

A full meeting agenda and briefing materials will be available on the CRC website at least 48 hours before the meeting. Times indicated on the agenda are subject to change.

The NC Division of Coastal Management

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Coastal Management (DCM) works to protect, conserve and manage the state’s coastal resources through an integrated program of planning, permitting, education and research. DCM carries out the state’s Coastal Area Management Act, the Dredge and Fill Law and the federal Coastal Zone Management Act of 1972 in the 20 coastal counties, using rules and policies of the NC Coastal Resources Commission, known as the CRC. The division serves as staff to the CRC. Click here to learn more about the Division of Coastal Management.

###