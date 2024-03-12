La Wanda Marrero’s “My Love Was Blind” is a Call for Self-Love to Heal Past Wounds and Breaking the Cycle

Grab a copy of My Love Was Blind by La Wanda Marrero Graduated in 2014 Masters in Marriage & Family Therapy University of Phoenix REDO Therapy Model 2023 Syncis Life Insurance Convention Las Vegas | F & G partnered with Syncis insurance provider| Wearing "Stand up for life" is about living, not just death.

Renowned author La Wanda Marrero's latest work, "My Love Was Blind," boldly advocates decolonizing the toxic mindset and understanding one’s worth

The rise and fall of relationships creates self-discovery, love who you meet in yourself.” — La Wanda Marrero

FAIRFIELD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the purpose of healing past traumas and breaking the cycle of unhealthy relationships.

La Wanda Marrero’s “My Love Was Blind”, is an empowering book that talks about the blind leading the blind —metaphorically. When wrong patterns were being amplified ergo, it leaves someone in a destructive state of the mind and heart. Healing is not bliss, and it never was. It is actually a heartbreaking process of unlearning the life your past self has built.

“I was unfamiliar with what healthy relationships were. I didn't see any growing up, only abusive encounters and engagements. I was not aware of the sacredness of sharing your most intimate self with someone. Being robbed of my choice at such a young age. I thought sex and abuse went hand in hand. I was not taught to get to know and understand someone and allow them to get to know me. I led with the giving of me rather than the getting to know me or me knowing them”.

La Wanda Marrero is a published author and a licensed marriage and family therapist who created “My Love Was Blind”, a book that exposes harsh realities when it comes to unequally yoked relationships with other people and within yourself. Before embracing the essence of self-love as liberation, it is initially perceived as a burden.

“It feels as if it has been one ongoing, repeated cycle of failed relationships, and indeed it was because I kept doing things in the same way and expecting a different outcome. I do believe that generational curses are somehow connected to choosing an ongoing pattern. However, with so much heartache and scars, I have learned more about myself. When I am tempted to point my finger toward one of my blind love partners, I notice there are three fingers and a flipped thumb facing me. I realized the problem was me. The struggle I was getting back from the universe was what I put into it: pain, sadness, and sobering”, La Wanda shares.

“My Love Was Blind”, is a good read for anyone interested in self-help and non-fiction books. It explores the raw and honest portrayal of the author's experiences, offering valuable lessons for anyone seeking to heal from past hurts and generational trauma. Move forward with your unfinished faith and become intentional about focusing on the right things with the confidence that faith and beauty will emanate all around you. As hope is a choice and forgiveness is a daily sacrifice, but it is freedom.

La Wanda writes, “I look forward to my journey ahead of learning more about myself as God sees me. There have been many lessons to account for, and most of them I have learned the hard way. I make no excuses for the roles I enacted over my life span. My reflection is to live, love, forgive, learn, be teachable, apologize, what I don’t like, change, what I do, expand, be helpful, accept help, and ask for what is needed! I am a bridge to healing nothing more than a crossover. What is known to be the rest of my life is owed in service of purpose, my vow to the Lord for restoring me. My charge is the care and well-being of people”.

The author also had a radio interview with Kate Delaney, a notable host from America Tonight.

Learn about La Wanda Marrero's "My Love Was Blind" with Kate Delaney