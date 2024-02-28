Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,568 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 426,349 in the last 365 days.

A comparative study of structural variant calling in WGS from Alzheimers disease families

Detecting structural variants (SVs) in whole-genome sequencing poses significant challenges. We present a protocol for variant calling, merging, genotyping, sensitivity analysis, and laboratory validation for generating a high-quality SV call set in whole-genome sequencing from the Alzheimer’s Disease Sequencing Project comprising 578 individuals from 111 families. Employing two complementary pipelines, Scalpel and Parliament, for SV/indel calling, we assessed sensitivity through sample replicates (N = 9) with in silico variant spike-ins. We developed a novel metric, D-score, to evaluate caller specificity for deletions. The accuracy of deletions was evaluated by Sanger sequencing. We generated a high-quality call set of 152,301 deletions of diverse sizes. Sanger sequencing validated 114 of 146 detected deletions (78.1%). Scalpel excelled in accuracy for deletions ≤100 bp, whereas Parliament was optimal for deletions >900 bp. Overall, 83.0% and 72.5% of calls by Scalpel and Parliament were validated, respectively, including all 11 deletions called by both Parliament and Scalpel between 101 and 900 bp. Our flexible protocol successfully generated a high-quality deletion call set and a truth set of Sanger sequencing–validated deletions with precise breakpoints spanning 1–17,000 bp.

You just read:

A comparative study of structural variant calling in WGS from Alzheimers disease families

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more