SphereX, a Decentralized Crypto Exchange, Secures Major Investment from SNZ, Strengthening Support

Singapore, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SphereX, a pioneering decentralized cryptocurrency exchange (DEX), is pleased to announce the successful addition to its latest funding round, which saw significant investments from a prominent backer in the blockchain space: SNZ Holding. The investment from SNZ comes in addition to the substantial support already provided by Fundamental Labs, further validating SphereX's vision and mission within the rapidly evolving decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem.





SphereX aims to revolutionize decentralized trading by offering a seamless and intuitive platform that prioritizes user experience while maintaining the core principles of decentralization, security, and transparency. With the support of SNZ and Fundamental Labs, SphereX is well-positioned to accelerate its development efforts and bring its vision of a next-generation DEX to fruition.

The investment from SNZ underscores growing confidence in SphereX's innovative approach to decentralized trading. SNZ, a leading blockchain investment firm known for its strategic investments in disruptive technologies, sees tremendous potential in SphereX to emerge as the ultimate DEX in the DeFi landscape.

"We believe SphereX has the ingredients to become the ultimate DEX in the DeFi ecosystem," stated Keith Chen, Managing Partner of SNZ Holding. "Led by a well-seasoned and experienced team, SphereX is poised to address the evolving needs of the market landscape and provide web3 users with a superior trading experience."

"We are thrilled to have SNZ join us as strategic investors," said Kaimin Hu, CEO of SphereX. "Their support, alongside Fundamental Labs, further validates our mission to redefine decentralized trading. With their backing, we are confident in our ability to deliver a real product that meets the needs of the evolving market landscape and provides web3 users with truly exceptional trading experiences."

The investment from SNZ comes at a pivotal moment for SphereX as it continues to gain momentum and expand its presence within the DeFi community. With a strong foundation of support and a clear vision for the future, SphereX is poised to make a significant impact on the decentralized finance space.

For more information about SphereX and its decentralized trading platform, please visit www.sx.xyz.

About SphereX

SphereX is a decentralized crypto exchange designed to provide users with a more secure, efficient, and user-friendly platform for trading digital assets. SphereX boasts a unique combination of capabilities that include off-chain matching for lightning-fast trade execution, on-chain settlement for enhanced security, and cross-margin trading to optimize capital utilization. To learn more about SphereX, visit the SphereX website, and for updates, news, and promotions follow SphereX on X and Telegram.

About SNZ

SNZ is a crypto-native, research-driven investment company with 200+ portfolios. Active since 2014, beyond investment, the SNZ team has been dedicated to community building and incubation, notably as one of the earliest backers of Ethereum in Asia, and the strategic partner for western projects (e.g. Chainlink) to expand in Asia.

nickolas.hoog at bitmart.com