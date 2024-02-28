Inside NYS Aging: Issue 25 (March 2024) Inside NYS Aging is a monthly e-newsletter for New York's network of aging services providers. Click here to subscribe. Learn more about Inside NYS Aging: Issue 25 (March 2024)



Coming Up on LIVE with Greg

Join us – and help spread the word – about the next upcoming livestreams with NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen.

LIVE with Greg | National Nutrition Month

March 14, 2024 at 1 p.m.



March is National Nutrition Month. NYSOFA administers the nation's largest nutrition program for older adults. In this edition of LIVE with Greg, Director Olsen talks with members of the team at NYSOFA responsible for nutrition programs, standards, and educational programming statewide: Tianna Pettinger, Lisbeth Irish, and Wendy Beckman. Tune in to learn about nutrition offerings in your community to help older adults stay healthy.

Watch LIVE on YouTube March 14 Here



Live with Greg | Paid Family Leave for Caregivers

March 21, 2024 at 1 p.m.



In 2016, New York enacted the nation's strongest and most comprehensive Paid Family Leave policy so working families would not have to choose between caring for their loved ones and risking their economic security. Join Director Olsen and Worker’s Compensation Board professionals Clarissa Rodriguez and Courtney Vallee to find out if you might qualify.



Watch LIVE on YouTube March 21 Here



Live with Greg | Older Adults and Medical Cannabis

April 4, 2024 at 1 p.m.



Join Director Olsen and Deputy Director of Health and Safety at the Office of Cannabis Management, Nakesha Abel, as they discuss medical cannabis in New York State.



Watch LIVE on YouTube April 4 Here



Live with Greg | Older Adults: Avoiding Scams and Fraud

April 11, 2024 at 1 p.m.



Join Director Olsen and scam stoppers Dan Lyons and Justin McCabe as they discuss the top ways you can avoid scams and fraud.



Watch LIVE on YouTube April 11 Here

