Inside NYS Aging: Issue 25 (March 2024) Inside NYS Aging is a monthly e-newsletter for New York's network of aging services providers. Click here to subscribe. Learn more about Inside NYS Aging: Issue 25 (March 2024)

|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Celebrating National Nutrition Month
Find resources on NYSOFA's March for Meals webpage
Healthy eating is a cornerstone of healthy aging, which is why NYSOFA is proud to support a robust nutrition program for older adults in New York. Our state leads the nation in providing the highest quality meals to older adults in their homes and community locations. In 2021, New York reached a major milestone – serving over 1 billion meals to 10 million older adults since 1975. Learn more about New York’s nutrition program here.
Statistics
-
Over 22 million meals served in 2023.
-
Over 264,894 older adults served through home-delivered and congregate meal programs in 2023.
- Since 1975, New York's nutrition program for older adults has served 1,064,508,242 meals throughout the state.
Learn More and Tune In to March 14 Livestream
For resources to celebrate National Nutrition Month, visit NYSOFA’s March for Meals webpage. Please also spread the word about our next livestream, on March 14 at 1 p.m., where NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen talks with members of the team at NYSOFA responsible for nutrition programs, standards, and educational programming statewide: Tianna Pettinger, Lisbeth Irish, and Wendy Beckman. This special Nutrition Month livestream presentation is a great way to highlight offerings in your community – and throughout New York State – to help older adults stay healthy.
|
|
29th Annual Elder Law Forum Coming May 16
Register today for the upcoming Elder Law Forum (on May 16) and learn about the latest long-term care updates and information on new rules and policies that serve older adults and individuals with disabilities across New York.
The Forum, hosted by Pierro, Connor & Strauss, brings together leading speakers in the legal, government, elder care and financial worlds for the 29th year. Attendees are encouraged to join ‘in-person’ for the full program, breakfast, lunch and networking with colleagues, or via livestream, where you can learn and interact online.
29th Elder Law Forum
May 16, 2024
8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Crowne Plaza Albany – The Desmond Hotel or attend via livestream
Albany, NY
Learn more and register here.
|
|
|
ElliQ, Animatronic Pets Featured on Mountain Lake PBS
Mountain Lake PBS recently profiled NYSOFA's work with partners to address loneliness and isolation using technology. The program featured ElliQ, an artificial intelligence-powered companion that NYSOFA is providing older adults to help them age independently, and NYSOFA's animatronic pet initiative, which has provided 33,000 lifelike pets to older adults, reducing self-reported feelings of loneliness. Learn more about these initiatives on NYSOFA's website.
Watch The Mountain Lake PBS Segment
|
|
|
SAGE Announces State of LGBTQ+ Aging Survey
SAGE’s Center of Excellence has partnered with the University of Nevada, Las Vegas to conduct the “State of LGBTQ+ Aging Survey.” The survey seeks to better understand the current experiences, needs, and resiliencies of older people in the U.S. who identify as LGBTQ+.
The survey is now open to LGBTQ+ adults 50 years old and older. It takes 30 to 45 minutes and can be conducted online or over the phone.
You can help spread the word about the survey with this flyer (also available in Spanish).
Learn more and take the survey here.
|
|
Innovations Webinar Series for AAAs Continues in March
Learn, ask questions, participate and gain tools to support older adults in your community
In February, NYSOFA began offering a series of Innovation Update webinars for Area Agency on Aging (AAA) Directors. The webinars (on Tuesdays from 9 to 10 a.m.) showcase many NYSOFA-led initiatives that leverage technology and digital tools to combat social isolation and provide support for caregivers. More of these webinars are coming up in March as the series continues.
During the sessions, participants learn about each initiative and gain tools to develop their own action steps for reaching older adults and providing tools to support them.
AAA Directors have already received invitations to the series and any team member is welcome to participate.
Contact Crystal Collette with any questions. The next upcoming webinars are:
-
Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 9 a.m. – ARCHANGELS and Any Care Counts NY
-
Tuesday, March 12, 2024 at 9 a.m. – NY’s Caregiver Portal powered by Trualta
- Tuesday, March 19, 2024 at 9 a.m. – Virtual Senior Center powered by enliveo
|
|
|
Next Master Plan for Aging Town Hall on March 7 in Westchester
The next Master Plan for Aging Town Hall is coming up on March 7 in Westchester. Please see registration below and help spread the word about this next opportunity for public input.
NYSOFA and the New York State Department of Health have so far held 16 public engagement sessions throughout the state to hear from older adults, persons with disabilities, and caregivers about their priorities for the MPA. Please visit the public engagement page of the MPA website for announcements about other upcoming sessions.
Master Plan for Aging Town Hall (Westchester)
March 7, 2024
11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Westchester County Center
198 Central Avenue
White Plains, NY 10606
Register to Attend In-Person
Register to Attend Online
|
|
|
Governor Hochul and Dr. Ruth Westheimer Announce Tips to Help NYers Connect and Address Loneliness
This past Valentine’s Day, Governor Hochul highlighted resources available through state government to improve mental health and combat loneliness. Developed in partnership with Dr. Ruth Westheimer – renowned intimacy therapist and New York's honorary ‘Ambassador to Loneliness’ – these resources offer simple measures New Yorkers can take in their lives to help them and their loved ones avoid and address feelings of loneliness, and to prevent social isolation.
Additionally, Dr. Ruth issued a Valentine’s Day video message to support individuals experiencing loneliness and isolation. Watch the video here.
For more in-depth information on state resources to improve mental health and combat loneliness, view Governor Hochul’s full press release here.
Visit NYSOFA’s webpage to learn how we’re combating social isolation by keeping older adults connected and engaged.
|
|
|
Take Advantage of Free Online Classes in March Through GetSetUp
Older New Yorkers across the state have already taken advantage of classes through NYSOFA's partnership with GetSetUp – Don’t miss out! The online platform was designed by and for people who are 50 and older to learn new skills, connect with others, and unlock new life experiences. Users can browse and enroll in courses on the NYSOFA-GetSetUp partnership page or refer a friend here.
Upcoming March Programming
Help promote March programming for older adults in your community! Links are below.
Mastering Credit & Cash
Master credit nuances, understand scores, and manage cash effectively – gain insights, make informed decisions, and secure your financial well-being with this series.
Express Yourself Through Art
Let your creativity flow freely, weaving a tapestry of emotions and stories in this program which guides you on a transformative journey of self-expression through the captivating language of art.
Nutrition for Active Living
Ignite your energy and optimize performance with this series, offering expert tips on balanced diets, energy-boosting foods, and effective hydration strategies for a thriving and active life.
Empowerment Essentials
Uncover a wealth of insights in these sessions, from mastering civic engagement to navigating the voting process and making a meaningful impact.
Guest Speakers
Unlock endless possibilities in four key areas of personal growth and community impact with this Guest Speaker series.
Interested in teaching your own class? Learn more by completing the form here.
|
|
|
March is Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month: Resources to Help
Developmental disabilities encompass many different types of disabilities including autism spectrum disorders, cerebral palsy, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), Down syndrome, intellectual disabilities, and many more. Injuries sustained prior to the age of 22 are also considered developmental disabilities, such as traumatic brain injury.
For her column in March, NYSOFA Advocacy Specialist Colleen Scott defines some of the different types of developmental disabilities, some of the health disparities that exist for people with developmental disabilities, and resources to help.
Read The Article
|
|
|
Coming Up on LIVE with Greg
Join us – and help spread the word – about the next upcoming livestreams with NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen.
LIVE with Greg | National Nutrition Month
March 14, 2024 at 1 p.m.
March is National Nutrition Month. NYSOFA administers the nation's largest nutrition program for older adults. In this edition of LIVE with Greg, Director Olsen talks with members of the team at NYSOFA responsible for nutrition programs, standards, and educational programming statewide: Tianna Pettinger, Lisbeth Irish, and Wendy Beckman. Tune in to learn about nutrition offerings in your community to help older adults stay healthy.
Watch LIVE on YouTube March 14 Here
Live with Greg | Paid Family Leave for Caregivers
March 21, 2024 at 1 p.m.
In 2016, New York enacted the nation's strongest and most comprehensive Paid Family Leave policy so working families would not have to choose between caring for their loved ones and risking their economic security. Join Director Olsen and Worker’s Compensation Board professionals Clarissa Rodriguez and Courtney Vallee to find out if you might qualify.
Watch LIVE on YouTube March 21 Here
Live with Greg | Older Adults and Medical Cannabis
April 4, 2024 at 1 p.m.
Join Director Olsen and Deputy Director of Health and Safety at the Office of Cannabis Management, Nakesha Abel, as they discuss medical cannabis in New York State.
Watch LIVE on YouTube April 4 Here
Live with Greg | Older Adults: Avoiding Scams and Fraud
April 11, 2024 at 1 p.m.
Join Director Olsen and scam stoppers Dan Lyons and Justin McCabe as they discuss the top ways you can avoid scams and fraud.
Watch LIVE on YouTube April 11 Here
|
|
|
Thanks for sticking it out until the end! If you found this content valuable, please share with your coworkers and colleagues in the aging services network!
|