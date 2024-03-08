Strategic Human Resources & Innovations (SHRI) Saves Small Businesses Time and Money Through HR Solutions
Strategic Human Resources & Innovations (SHRI) saves companies time, money, and reduces turnover rates through their comprehensive approach to human resources.TAMPA, FL, USA, March 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Strategic Human Resources & Innovations (SHRI) saves companies time, and money, and reduces turnover rates through their comprehensive approach to human resources. As a human resource management consulting firm, SHRI provides innovative solutions from onboarding to retention, training, and development of employees. Compared to traditional HR departments, Strategic Human Resource & Innovations saves clients money by streamlining HR processes and providing a one-stop-shop for all HR needs.
SHRI's founder, Dr. Brittany Castonguay, is a human resource expert with over ten years of industry experience. Dr. Castonguay created Strategic Human Resources & Innovations with the belief that the success of any organization is tied to the individuals working within it. The company's focus on human capital has given it a unique approach to HR consulting, helping businesses find and retain the best talent.
One of the major ways Strategic Human Resources & Innovations helps companies save money is by managing their recruitment, onboarding, and retention processes. These processes can take multiple people and thousands of hours to complete, but SHRI makes it more efficient by combining everything in one place. By using Strategic Human Resources & Innovations, companies will hire better and more qualified people who will tend to stay longer, reducing the cost of employee turnover.
Other Strategic Human Resources & Innovations Services
In addition to recruitment, SHRI also provides training and development programs. By investing in employee training and development, companies improve their team's skills and knowledge, resulting in increased productivity, better employee retention, and happier customers. Additionally, Strategic Human Resources & Innovations provides sustainability services that help businesses create a more environmentally friendly workplace.
As a consultant, Dr. Brittany Castonguay is passionate about helping businesses achieve their goals. Her knowledge and experience In human resources management consulting have resulted in significant financial savings for multiple clients. Dr. Castonguay and her team work closely with small businesses to ensure that SHRI's services are tailored to the unique needs of each client while offering excellent customer service.
For those needing HR support, Strategic Human Resources & Innovations offers a variety of options. SHRI stands out from the competition with its personalized approach to Human Resource Management consulting and all-in-one-place options.
Strategic Human Resources & Innovations provides an innovative and comprehensive approach to Human Resource Management that has made a significant impact on multiple companies' successes. Through its recruitment, onboarding, training, and development programs, SHRI has also helped numerous organizations save money while finding and retaining the best talent.
For HR support resources consulting, Strategic Human Resources & Innovations is the go-to firm for innovation and excellence in the industry. To learn more about Strategic Human Resource & Innovations and Dr. Brittany Castonguay, please visit strategichrinnovations.com.
Brittany Castonguay
Strategic Human Resources & Innovations
+1 813-556-3283
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube