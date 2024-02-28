Canon U.S.A., Inc. Garners Prestigious Award from Keypoint Intelligence with uniFLOW Online Capturing BLI Pick Award for Outstanding Cloud Output Management Solution

The uniFLOW Online Solution earns award for sixth straight year

Melville, NY, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, garnered recognition for its uniFLOW Online solution, earning a BLI Pick Award for Outstanding Cloud Output Management Solution for the sixth consecutive year from Keypoint Intelligence.

The award stems from uniFLOW Online’s ability to help organizations track and control print, scan and copy activity from different environments through a single platform in the cloud.

Through the uniFLOW Online solution, businesses can utilize an extensive collection of output management features while benefitting from security features like Secure Print and flexible device authentication. The solution can help make it easy for users to be productive at home using an imageCLASS X or in the office when printing and scanning from a imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX, providing a consistent user interface across its print environment.

“Canon is honored to see uniFLOW Online receive a prestigious BLI Pick Award for Outstanding Cloud Output Management Solution for a sixth straight year,” said Shinichi "Sam" Yoshida, executive vice president and general manager of Canon U.S.A., Inc. “This recognition reflects well on Canon’s steadfast commitment to offer a print and scan infrastructure that's flexible, has extensive security controls, and is built for the modern realities of the work environment.”

The award added to uniFLOW Online’s list of accolades, which includes a BLI Pick Award every year since 2019 and a 2023 ‘ASTORS’ Homeland Security Gold award from American Security Today in the Best Access Control and Authentication System category – a four-time winner in this category.

“Keypoint Intelligence analysts and technicians continue to be impressed with the uniFLOW Online solution and its consistent quality year-over-year,” said Lee Davis, Senior Analyst in Keypoint Intelligence’s Office Group. “The uniFLOW Online solution continues to offer reliable print management capabilities while also adding secure printing features, mobile device support, and in-depth tracking.”

To learn more about the uniFLOW Online solution, please visit usa.canon.com/business/printing/software-solutions/uniflow-one.

About Keypoint Intelligence

For 60 years, clients in the digital imaging industry have relied on Keypoint Intelligence for independent hands-on testing, lab data and extensive market research to drive their product and sales success. Keypoint Intelligence has been recognized as the industry’s most trusted resource for unbiased information, analysis and awards due to decades of analyst experience. Customers have harnessed this mission-critical knowledge for strategic decision-making, daily sales enablement and operational excellence to improve business goals and increase bottom lines.

About Canon U.S.A. Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $29.4 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. as of 2023 has ranked in the top-five overall in U.S. patents granted for 38 consecutive years†. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit us at www.usa.canon.com and connect with us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/canonusa.

# # #

† Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

Specifications and availability are subject to change without notice.

Many variables can impact the security of a customer’s device and data. Canon does not warrant that the use of features will prevent malicious attacks, or prevent misuse of devices or data or other security issues.

All referenced product names, and other marks, are trademarks of their respective owners.







Attachment

Nicole Esan Canon U.S.A., Inc. 6313271108 niesan@cusa.canon.com