The St. George Home Expo Presented By Dash Heating & Air Is March 8 & March 9, 2024, At The Dixie Convention Center

2 Day Home Show Event Features Free Admission & Free Parking; Offers The Latest Trends In Home Improvement, Remodeling and Design

ST. GEORGE, UT, UNITED STATES, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nationwide Expos, the leader in trade shows across the nation, will be hosting the St. George Spring Home Expo: March 8th and March 9th, 2024 at the Dixie Convention Center in St. George, UT. Many local exhibitors and national vendors will be showcasing the latest trends in home improvement, remodeling, interior design and outdoor living at the home show.

The two-day event is free to the public and it gives homeowners in the St. George area the opportunity to meet with local contractors, remodeling experts and design pros to gain inspiration and to start planning their next home improvement projects. Exhibitors in roofing, solar, kitchen and bathroom renovations, hot tubs, flooring and more will be participating at the St. George Home Expo.

St. George residents looking to update the exterior of their homes, replace their roofs, renovate their kitchens, upgrade their bathrooms, or enhance the appearance of their outdoor living spaces can find everything they need at the Spring Home Expo. What’s more, many vendors offer exclusive discounts and savings, expressly for visitors attending the show.

Dash Heating & Air is presenting the St. George Home Expo. For those looking for the best heating and air conditioning services in or near the St. George area, Dash Heating & Air is the answer. Their experienced team of HVAC professionals provide top-quality service to customers in St. George, Washington County and Iron County.

Admission and parking to the St. George Home Expo is free. The St. George Home Expo will be taking place on Friday March 8, 2024 from 12:00pm to 8:00pm and on Saturday March 9,, 2024 from 10:00am to 6:00pm. The Dixie Convention Center is located at 1835 S Convention Center Dr., St George, UT 84790. Interested in exhibiting at the event? Contact Nationwide Expos organizers today at 800-201-4663 to secure a spot at a Home Show Expo.

About Nationwide Expos:

Headquartered in Boca Raton, FL, Nationwide Expos has a local office in Murray, UT and is the leader in Home Improvement Trade Shows. Nationwide Expos sponsors over 70 home and garden shows annually throughout the nation, including home expo shows in Colorado, Utah, Georgia, Iowa, Ohio, Nebraska, South Dakota, Texas, Wyoming and more. To learn more, visit Nationwide Expos at https://nationwideexpos.com/

Contact Information:

Exhibiting Inquiries:

1-800-201-4663

info@nationwideexpos.com