Australia-Việt Nam relations towards new height: Australian Governor General

VIETNAM, February 28 - SYDNEY – Relations between Australia and Việt Nam are moving towards a new height after the two countries celebrated the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic ties last year, opening a new chapter to deepen the strategic partnership, said Australian Governor General David Hurley.

Hurley made the remarks during a reception on February 28 for Vietnamese Ambassador to Australia Phạm Hùng Tâm who came to present his credentials to the Australia Governor General.

The host said that he hopes Australia and Việt Nam maintain the current momentum of their relationship to strengthen bilateral cooperation, expand collaboration and exchange in regional and international issues, and promote common interests for peace, stability, cooperation, and prosperity in the region.

He believed that Ambassador Tâm would make contributions to expanding and deepening the two countries' cooperation in such fields as politics, economy, security, defence, education, tourism, and people-to-people exchange.

For his part, Tâm conveyed the greetings of President Võ Văn Thưởng and other senior Vietnamese leaders to the Australian Governor General and his spouse.

Tam expressed his belief in the bilateral relations' strong development in the cooperation pillars and prospects for cooperation in new fields such as digital economy, green economy, energy transition, and climate change response.

He affirmed that he will do his best to contribute to promoting good relations between Việt Nam and Australia for the benefit of the two countries' people, and for peace, cooperation, and development in the region. VNA/VNS