After Nearly One Year of Conflict in Sudan, 18 Million People Face Food Insecurity

Humanitarian Emergency Driven by Conflict and World’s Biggest Displacement Crisis

It has been almost a year since conflict broke out in Sudan, and the needs have never been greater. Nearly 18 million people, or a third of the population, are acutely food insecure. The conflict has triggered one of the world’s largest displacement crises, with nearly 11 million people displaced both internally and in countries around the world.

Nearly 25 million people are in desperate need of humanitarian assistance, including 14 million children. Fuel shortages, rising food prices, and a large-scale cholera outbreak are causing the situation to deteriorate further. Violence prevents humanitarian workers from accessing the hardest-hit communities, and many families are left without access to lifesaving health care and basic necessities.

The crisis in Sudan is one of the world’s most severe, but it is also largely forgotten. The last ten months of conflict have followed years of fighting and instability. The conflict is primarily taking place in the heart of Khartoum, the capital, with a devastating effect on the whole country. It has sparked not only the world’s biggest displacement crisis, but also the largest child displacement crisis, with four million children displaced. Until humanitarian workers can access Sudan’s most vulnerable communities, millions will go hungry. The conflict has destroyed key infrastructure, blocked transport systems, ruined water supply services, devastated health care facilities, and led to economic collapse.

People across the country are going to bed hungry each night. Displacement is causing food insecurity by disrupting harvests and limiting access to vital resources. Around 10% of Sudan’s population is on the brink of famine, while 27% are facing crisis levels of hunger. Disease outbreaks are worsening widespread hunger, as illnesses like cholera lead to diarrhea, weakness, malnutrition, and even death. Cholera levels have surpassed 10,000 cases.

The Conflict in Sudan is a Gender Conflict