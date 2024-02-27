Prescribed burns planned for native grass areas in DeVictor Park, Mutt Run Dog Park and Eagle Bend Golf Course

A prescribed, or authorized, burn is used to control weeds and to maintain the native grasses without using pesticides. Prescribed burns also reduce fuel-loading to help protect against wildfires.

DeVictor Park

The City of Lawrence Parks and Recreation department will be conducting a prescribed burn on the native grass areas located in DeVictor Park. The prescribed burn at DeVictor Park will take place between March 8 and March 15, weather permitting. Notifications will be sent to area residents.

Mutt Run Dog Park

The City of Lawrence Parks and Recreation department, in conjunction with Native Lands Restoration Collaborative and Kansas Biological Survey will also be conducting a prescribed burn on the ten acre restoration area at Mutt Run Dog Park, 1330 E 902 Rd. The ten acre restoration project started in July of 2021 and continues to provide a mix of native grasses and flowering plants that will provide pollinators with nectar and habitat resources along with birds and other wildlife. The prescribed burn at Mutt Run Dog Park will take place between March 5 and March 15, weather permitting.

Eagle Bend Golf Course

The City of Lawrence Parks and Recreation department will be conducting a prescribed burn on the native grass areas located at Eagle Bend Golf Course, 1250 E. 902 Rd. The prescribed burn at Eagle Bend Golf Course will take place between March 4 and March 29, weather permitting.

