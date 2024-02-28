Ready for Reusables? New City ordinance goes into effect March 1!

On Friday, March 1, City Ordinance 9996 — more simply known as the reusable bags ordinance — goes into effect. The ordinance prohibits establishments in Lawrence from providing single-use disposable plastic bags to customers at the point-of-sale.

The reusable bags ordinance is the first of its kind in Kansas and it reflects our community-wide commitment to protecting and restoring our ecosystem to make it healthier and more balanced for future generations.

“The switch to reusable bags is one of the easiest every day changes that anyone can make to improve our natural environment,” said Kathy Richardson, Sustainability Director. “We’re excited that Lawrence is leading the way for our state and can serve as an example of how a change of this magnitude is possible with community partnerships and a commitment to environmental sustainability.”

There are several alternatives available to single-use plastic bags, including

Reusable bags that are made of nylon, cotton, cloth, polyester, or another material that is specifically designed and manufactured for multiple reuses.

If reusable bags are plastic, these must contain at least 40% post-consumer recycled content and measure at least 4.0 mils in thickness. Plastic reusable bags must be labeled with the post-consumer recycled content percentage, the mil thickness, and the word “reusable” on the bag.

Paper bags containing at least 40% post-consumer recycled content. The single-use disposable paper bags must be labeled with the post-consumer recycled content percentage.

More information on the ordinance, including what is exempt, is on our website at PlasticFreeLawrence.org.

BAG BASH

Anyone in need of a reusable bag — and anyone interested in celebrating our community commitment to reusables — should come to the City of Lawrence BAG BASH from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, March 2, at the Lawrence Public Library. At this FREE and family friendly event you’ll get to:

Donate your extra clean and gently-used reusable bags for community use

Grab a City-branded or donated reusable bag to add to your at-home stash

Decorate your own tote bag with the chance to win a prize

Learn about City Ordinance 9996

And visit with partner organizations working together for a more environmentally sustainable Lawrence

Enforcement

The ordinance is drafted to hold the establishments providing goods responsible for upholding the prohibition of single-use disposable plastic bags. Customers will not be subject to fines if they’re given a single-use disposable plastic bag by an establishment or if they use single-use disposable plastic bags.

Ordinance 9996 will be enforced by City of Lawrence Code Enforcement. If a community member is concerned about an establishment that continues to provide single-use disposable plastic bags after March 1, they can contact Code Enforcement at 785-832-7700 or codeenforcement@lawrenceks.org. Establishments will get an initial warning with possible fines up to $500 if they continue to not follow the ordinance.

