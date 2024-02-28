Los Angeles Litigation Boutique, Ross LLP, Announces $7 Billion Real Estate Verdict
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Los Angeles County Superior Court jury has returned a massive $7 billion verdict in favor of four brothers who alleged that a fifth brother misappropriated monetary and real estate assets in violation of an oral family partnership agreement.
Following a five-month trial, jurors returned the verdict Monday (Feb. 26) before Superior Court Judge Susan Bryant-Deason in Los Angeles – resolving a high-stakes legal dispute the brothers have been fighting for more than 20 years.
In total, the jury awarded the four successful brothers $2.5 billion in monetary damages and more than $4.5 billion in property interests, making the award one of the largest in the United States this year.
The case arises out of a dispute between five brothers from India about more than 170 apartment buildings, incorporating 17,000 units, primarily in the San Fernando Valley area of Los Angeles.
One of the brothers, Haresh Jogani, is listed, on paper, as the owner of the properties. The other four brothers asserted that, in reality, Haresh Jogani was holding the properties on behalf of an oral family partnership – and the jury agreed.
The jury determined that Haresh Jogani owes his brothers, Rajesh Jogani and Chetan Jogani, $750 million in damages plus real estate interests valued at more than $1 billion. Rajesh and Chetan were represented at trial by Ross LLP attorneys Peter Ross and Charles Avrith. Mr. Ross said, “We are grateful to the jurors for their decision. Thanks to them a long-standing wrong has been corrected, and this brother-against-brother war can come to an end.”
The balance of the verdict was awarded $4.75 billion to brother Shashikant Jogani, represented by Steven Friedman and Michael Friedman of Friedman LLP, and $570 million to brother Shailesh Jogani, represented by Lawrence Ecoff and Alberto Campain of Ecoff Campain & Kay LLP.
The jury also found that prevailing brothers Rajesh, Chetan and Shashikant are entitled to punitive damages. A hearing on the amount of punitive damages is scheduled for Friday (March 1) before Judge Bryant-Deason in the Spring Street courthouse, Department 008.
The case is Jogani v. Jogani, Los Angeles County Superior Court case numbers BC290553 (filed Feb. 18, 2003).
