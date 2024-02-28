Purity Kabwe’s Inspirational Journey with USAID DREAMS CHEKUP I

Meet 23-year-old Purity Kabwe, an orphan who, having lost her parents, faced the challenges of making ends meet.

In 2017, she was, through community mobilisation, introduced to the USAID CHEKUP I managed DREAMS project in which she enrolled and attended all 13 stepping-stone sessions.

“During this period, I gained valuable knowledge on the risks of transactional sex. I also gained skills in financial literacy and learnt how to save money using the Women Organisation Resources Together (WORTH) saving methodology. This equipped me with the skills needed to navigate the challenges of life,” she said.

After gaining the knowledge, she managed to borrow money from her savings group to start up a business of baking samosas and scones.

“When the DREAMS project saw my interest in baking, I was sponsored for Vocational Skills Training (VST) to study Food Production at Crew Hammer Trades School in Chingola in 2020. Upon completing, I continued making samosas and scones with the knowledge gained from training,” she stated.

In November 2022, there was another breakthrough in Purity’s life when she received a baking kit from the DREAMS program.

“The introduction of the kit significantly boosted my business, allowing me to produce samosas more efficiently and cater for many clients,” she explained.

Motivated by this success, Purity aims to broaden her baking expertise and venture into coffee making.

Her journey took an exciting turn when, through the USAID CHEKUP I DREAMS project and networking opportunities, Purity was connected with AfriHer for mentorship, offering her a valuable support system for her entrepreneurial pursuits.

During the AfriHer commemoration of the global Entrepreneurship week in Zambia, Purity was one of the girls selected to participate in this expo, where she pitched her coffee-making business idea. Her coffee idea won the hearts of the sponsors and was picked with a reward of K5000.00 which she re-invested in her business.

“The DREAMS project has proven immensely rewarding, instilling in me the importance of fostering positive thoughts, daring to dream on a grand scale, and committing to hard work. It has emphasised the need to trust myself and surround myself with individuals who inspire and contribute to my personal growth,” she said.