Biz To Biz Home Living & Business Expo at the Sawgrass Mills Mall

The Biz To Biz Home Living & Business Expo at the Sawgrass Mills Mall is going to be an Expo you wont want to miss!

SUNRISE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The upcoming Home Living and Business Expo on Saturday, March 23rd will be bringing a wide range of business owners and decision-makers together to showcase their products & services all for your 2024 Sawgrass Mills Home Living and Business Expo.

The highly anticipated Business Expo which attracts thousands of business owners, executives, marketing & sales professionals, tourist and local shopper at The Sawgrass Mills Mall. Free to attend! The location for the Expo will be inside the mall in front of Brandsmart and Primark.

Biz To Biz Networking producers, Harry Baum and Kayla Bianco are excited to bring this type of Home Living and Business Expo to the largest outlet and retail destination in the United States… Sawgrass Mills Mall in Sunrise, FL

The diversity of businesses offering service and product ranged from home improvement, solar, hurricane windows, patio furniture, roofing, decor design, garage makeover, insurance, public adjuster, real estate, mortgage and businesses from A to Z will all be showcasing their companies. The Home Living and Business EXPO provides a unique opportunity for companies to gain brand awareness, make personal connections, and showcase their products or services. The Home Living and Business Expo will have over 25,000 sq.ft. of exhibitor space which will make it easy to meet all of the exhibitors during the One Day Show!

The Home Living and Business Expo runs from 10:00am– 6:00pm on Saturday, March 23rd,

Exhibitor and Sponsor space is available starting at $450.00 - 6ft Vendor Tables | $650.00 – 8ft Vendor Tables |10x10 Exhibitor Space - $750.00 | 10x20 Exhibitor Space - $1,375

The Sawgrass Mills Mall is located at 12801 W Sunrise Blvd. Sunrise, FL

Expo will be located inside the Sawgrass Mall in front of Brandsmart and Primark

When: Saturday, March 23rd, 2024 - 10AM - 6PM

To Sign Up Your Business

https://www.biztobiznetworking.com