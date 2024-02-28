Members of Collaborative Divorce Illinois Practice Groups Are Featured on The Respectful Divorce Podcast
Collaborative Divorce Illinois members recently joined The Respectful Divorce Podcast to discuss how a team-based approach to divorce helps families.ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Collaborative Divorce Illinois members Patrick Markey, Lydia Richardson, and Laura Bare recently joined Tim Crouch, host of The Respectful Divorce Podcast, to discuss how the Collaborative Divorce process doesn’t just make settling easier, but is leaving clients well equipped to start their new lives. In this episode, the guests explain how a nuanced approach to divorce is especially important for families.
As a former litigator, Markey witnessed clients waste time and energy on lengthy court battles only to settle. Now, he’s a Collaborative Family Law attorney dedicated to showing clients a better alternative to combative litigation processes. Lydia Richardson is a divorce coach and child specialist, whose role is to facilitate conversation between clients as they make their own decisions in regards to their divorce outcome. Laura Bare is a divorce financial specialist, whose job isn’t just to handle the client’s finances, but to train them in financial literacy so that they are both on an even playing field.
The guests represent the four different professionals that would support clients as they navigate the divorce process. That way, all parties feel represented and heard – including the children.
“The thing about the Collaborative process is that you’re giving clients professionals with expertise in these specific needs that they have.” Lydia Richardson. “It’s not me, as a mental health professional, advising clients on the law.”
Collaborative Divorce Illinois is a group of independent attorneys, mental health professionals, and financial specialists dedicated to using a team-based approach to handling divorces. From March 4-8, they will offer free 30-minute consultations for Illinois residents in collaboration with Divorce With Respect Week™ 2024, a growing national initiative to promote Collaborative Divorce as a better way to untie the knot.
To listen to this and all other episodes of The Respectful Divorce Podcast, visit www.therespectfuldivorcepodcast.com. The Respectful Divorce Podcast provides advice from divorce professionals nationwide on better ways to untie the knot.
To learn more about Divorce With Respect Week™, visit www.divorcewithrespectweek.com
To contact podcast host Tim Crouch, email tim@thecrouchgroup.com.
