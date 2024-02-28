ACJI Launches ‘Learn@Work Live’ Webinar Series to Support Justice System Leadership in Change Efforts
Webinars Supplement Company’s Static Learn@Work Video Offerings for Self-Care, Innovation and Leadership
The ACJI team developed the Learn@Work Suite and Live to address the specific challenges these leaders face. It’s our goal to benefit organization staff and the people they serve, too.”DENVER, CO, USA, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Alliance for Community and Justice Innovation (ACJI) has announced its Learn@Work Live webinar series for change leaders in justice organizations seeking a better way to establish programs, policies and procedures. Steeped in Implementation Science, the bi-monthly series will cover a variety of topics including how to work with multiple stakeholders at once to overcome a specific challenge, strategic planning, innovative programming opportunities for specialized groups, employee burnout and succession planning.
— ACJI’s Director of Community Relations & Strategy, Dr. Alexandra Walker
Every episode will be hosted on Zoom for no cost to registered participants. The first episode is Friday, March 8, at 12 p.m. (noon) MST and hosted by ACJI’s Director of Community Relations & Strategy, Dr. Alexandra Walker. Visit acji.org/webinars for details on upcoming episodes and a registration link.
“It’s no secret that justice agencies and community-led reentry organizations struggle to reach desired outcomes,” says Walker. “The ACJI team has developed the Learn@Work Live webinars and static videos to address the specific challenges these leaders face. It’s our goal to benefit organization staff and the people they serve, too.”
The Learn@Work Suite of static videos is made up of three tracks: SelfCare@Work, Lead@Work and Innovate@Work. Each track has 12-18 videos covering a range of topics such as compassion fatigue, addressing adaptive challenges and negative self-talk. Depending on the level of access purchased, episodes can be viewed individually on any device or broadcast for meetings and in waiting rooms. Each video is less than 15 minutes and includes a brief microtechnique and accompanying download to further learning.
The Learn@Work Suite and Live versions are both ideal for people serving in organizations such as criminal justice, social work, healthcare and human services. Individuals who have already participated include agency leaders, frontline workers, parole board members and crisis intervention practitioners.
About The Alliance for Community and Justice Innovation (ACJI)
Denver-based Alliance for Community and Justice Innovation (ACJI) got its start in 2017 when the founding members saw an opportunity to bring Implementation Science to the criminal legal system. Through the Implementation Leadership Academy, online courses, speaking events and one-on-one organizational work, the ACJI team shows leaders and innovators a better way to implement principles, practices and policies. Learn more at www.acji.org.
