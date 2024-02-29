Empowering Tomorrow: Former Mayor Michael Tubbs Joins the U.S. Roundtable to Drive Digital Innovation Across Cities
Empowering Tomorrow: Former Mayor Michael Tubbs Joins the U.S. Roundtable and Elevate as a Special Advisor.
Mayor Tubbs joining the US Roundtable & Elevate as a Special Advisor is a perfect fit. With his leadership, alongside George Burciaga, they'll accelerate what cities need for a brighter future.”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The US Roundtable and Elevate are proud to announce that former Mayor Michael Tubbs will be joining as a Special Advisor, effective March 1st, 2024. Mayor Tubbs brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of innovative leadership to our organization as we continue our mission to accelerate the digital transformation across cities and support mayors nationwide.
— Mayor Justin Bibb, Cleveland
As a Special Advisor, Mayor Tubbs will play a crucial role in advancing our bipartisan approach to enhancing engagement and redesigning the future of our cities. His dedication to improving the lives of all families aligns perfectly with our commitment to driving innovation and collaboration among city governments.
"Mayor Tubbs' remarkable achievements and deep commitment to economic mobility and opportunity make him an invaluable addition to our team," said George Burciaga, Managing Partner of US Roundtable and Elevate. "We are thrilled to have him on board as we work together to build more resilient and prosperous communities."
Michael Tubbs is widely recognized for his outstanding contributions to public service and social innovation. As the Special Advisor to California Governor Gavin Newsom for Economic Mobility and Opportunity, Founder of Mayors for a Guaranteed Income (MGI), and Founder of End Poverty in California (EPIC), Mayor Tubbs has demonstrated a steadfast commitment to addressing some of the most pressing issues facing our communities today.
"As Mayor of Cleveland, I believe in the power of technology to enhance cities for all residents. Mayor Tubbs joining the US Roundtable and Elevate as a Special Advisor is a perfect fit. With his leadership and dedication, alongside George Burciaga, they'll accelerate what cities need for a brighter future." Mayor Justin Bibb, Cleveland
Throughout his tenure as Mayor of Stockton, Mayor Tubbs earned accolades for his transformative leadership. Under his guidance, Stockton was named an “All-America City” for two consecutive years by the National Civic League. His groundbreaking initiatives, including the Stockton Scholars universal scholarship program and the nation's first mayor-led guaranteed income pilot, have garnered international recognition and paved the way for positive change.
Mayor Tubbs' impressive resume also includes serving as a Councilmember for the City of Stockton District 6, a high school educator, and a fellow for esteemed institutions such as the Stanford Design School and the Emerson Collective. He is a published author, executive producer, and recipient of numerous awards, including Fortune’s Top 40 under 40 and the 2019 New Frontier Award from the JFK Library.
"I am honored to join the US Roundtable and Elevate in their mission to accelerate digital transformation and empower city leaders across the country," said Mayor Tubbs. "I look forward to leveraging my experience and expertise to advise positive change and create opportunities for all families."
Mayor Tubbs joins a distinguished group of Special Advisors, including Mayor Steve Benjamin, Mayor Hancock, Mayor Adrian Perkins, Mayor Hardie Davis, and others, who have supported our growth and commitment to driving innovation and collaboration across all cities.
For more information about the US Roundtable and Elevate, please visit www.theusroundtable.com.
Serena Guzman
The U.S. Roundtable
info@theusroundtable.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other