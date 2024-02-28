Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,638 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 426,393 in the last 365 days.

Heli-Expo, Pilot Training: TRU Simulation + Training’s Veris VR Flight Simulator integrates blackshark.ai’s AI Digital Twin Technology

GRAZ, Austria (February 28, 2024) – blackshark.ai today announced a groundbreaking collaboration with TRU Simulation + Training Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company in pilot training. Leveraging blackshark.ai's AI-driven platform, virtual reality (VR), and mixed reality technologies, as well as Epic's Unreal Engine, the technology will revolutionize pilot training with immersive and hyper-realistic 3D environments. TRU Simulation will be the first to launch the innovative technology in the new Veris VR Simulator, unveiled on the eve of HAI Heli-Expo.*

blackshark.ai’s technology recreates airports and locations with unprecedented speed and quality, simulating the complexities of navigating dense urban landscapes.  blackshark.ai's Digital Airport Generator is a pivotal component of the technology, enabling the creation of detailed digital airport models complete with dynamic lighting systems and runway markings.

As a concrete starting point, JFK Airport and the larger NYC area, including Manhattan’s heliport, have been developed to demonstrate the technology’s capabilities. blackshark.ai’s AI-driven platform can recreate any airport and location to serve new customers of the Veris simulator.

This innovative training technology will be showcased at HAI Heli-Expo 2024, setting the pace for the future of pilot training in urban air mobility.

About blackshark.ai

blackshark.ai is revolutionizing the way we visualize our world by reconstructing the entire globe in photorealistic 3D. As a leader in geospatial data analysis and visualization, blackshark.ai employs AI-driven technology to transform satellite imagery into highly detailed digital environments. Renowned for their contributions to Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020, their platform is pivotal for various applications, including urban planning, simulation, and augmented reality, making them a vital player in the advancement of global mapping and visualization technologies.

You just read:

Heli-Expo, Pilot Training: TRU Simulation + Training’s Veris VR Flight Simulator integrates blackshark.ai’s AI Digital Twin Technology

Distribution channels: Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more