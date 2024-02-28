Heli-Expo, Pilot Training: TRU Simulation + Training’s Veris VR Flight Simulator integrates blackshark.ai’s AI Digital Twin Technology

GRAZ, Austria (February 28, 2024) – blackshark.ai today announced a groundbreaking collaboration with TRU Simulation + Training Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company in pilot training. Leveraging blackshark.ai's AI-driven platform, virtual reality (VR), and mixed reality technologies, as well as Epic's Unreal Engine, the technology will revolutionize pilot training with immersive and hyper-realistic 3D environments. TRU Simulation will be the first to launch the innovative technology in the new Veris VR Simulator, unveiled on the eve of HAI Heli-Expo.*

blackshark.ai’s technology recreates airports and locations with unprecedented speed and quality, simulating the complexities of navigating dense urban landscapes. blackshark.ai's Digital Airport Generator is a pivotal component of the technology, enabling the creation of detailed digital airport models complete with dynamic lighting systems and runway markings.

As a concrete starting point, JFK Airport and the larger NYC area, including Manhattan’s heliport, have been developed to demonstrate the technology’s capabilities. blackshark.ai’s AI-driven platform can recreate any airport and location to serve new customers of the Veris simulator.

This innovative training technology will be showcased at HAI Heli-Expo 2024, setting the pace for the future of pilot training in urban air mobility.

About blackshark.ai

blackshark.ai is revolutionizing the way we visualize our world by reconstructing the entire globe in photorealistic 3D. As a leader in geospatial data analysis and visualization, blackshark.ai employs AI-driven technology to transform satellite imagery into highly detailed digital environments. Renowned for their contributions to Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020, their platform is pivotal for various applications, including urban planning, simulation, and augmented reality, making them a vital player in the advancement of global mapping and visualization technologies.