Warner Music Group Corp. to Participate in Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Warner Music Group Corp. (“Warner Music Group” or “WMG”) announced today that Robert Kyncl, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a question and answer session during the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Wednesday, March 6th, at 4:20pm PT.



A live webcast of the session will be available to the general public through a link on the Investor Relations homepage of Warner Music Group’s website (https://investors.wmg.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events). A replay of the audio webcast will be available in the Past Events section of Warner Music Group’s Investor Relations homepage.

About Warner Music Group

With a legacy extending back over 200 years, Warner Music Group (WMG) today brings together artists, songwriters, entrepreneurs, and technology that are moving entertainment culture across the globe. Operating in more than 70 countries through a network of affiliates and licensees, WMG’s Recorded Music division includes renowned labels such as 10K Projects, 300 Entertainment, Asylum, Atlantic, Big Beat, Canvasback, Elektra, Erato, First Night, Fueled By Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Rhino, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin’, Warner Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville. WMG’s music publishing arm, Warner Chappell Music, has a catalog of over one million copyrights spanning every musical genre, from the standards of the Great American Songbook to the biggest hits of the 21st century. Warner Music Group is also home to ADA, which supports the independent community, as well as artist services division WMX. In addition, WMG counts film and television storytelling powerhouse Warner Music Entertainment among its many brands. Follow WMG on Instagram, X, TikTok, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

