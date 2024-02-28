Submit Release
April 15, 2024 Deadline: Contact The Gross Law Firm to Join Class Action Suit Against INMD

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of InMode Ltd.

Shareholders who purchased shares of INMD during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CLASS PERIOD: June 4, 2021 to October 12, 2023

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) InMode heavily discounts almost every device it sells; (ii) demand for InMode’s products was driven by InMode’s willingness to discount its products; (iii) InMode violated U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) regulations by engaging in off-label marketing and promoting products for treatment of indications for which they lack FDA approval; and (iv) InMode violated FDA regulations by failing to timely report injuries caused by its devices.

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of INMD during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is April 15, 2024. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

WHY GROSS LAW FIRM? The Gross Law Firm is a nationally recognized class action law firm, and our mission is to protect the rights of all investors who have suffered as a result of deceit, fraud, and illegal business practices. The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a company lead to artificial inflation of the company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
The Gross Law Firm
15 West 38th Street, 12th floor
New York, NY, 10018
Email: dg@securitiesclasslaw.com 
Phone: (646) 453-8903


