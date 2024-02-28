Brazil Mosquito Repellent Market to Observe Highest Growth of USD 429.6 million with Growing CAGR of 5.4% by 2031

By distribution channel, the independent stores segment accounted for the highest Brazil mosquito repellent market share

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Brazil mosquito repellent Market by Product Type, Flavor, and Distribution Channel: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2031,” The Brazil mosquito repellent market was valued at $256.6 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $429.6 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2031.

Request The Sample PDF Of This Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5013

Mosquito repellent is a chemical substance applied to the skin, clothing, or other surfaces, which stops mosquitoes from landing or climbing on that surface. Mosquito repellents are divided into two chemical classes, namely, synthetic chemicals, such as DEET (N, N-diethyl-3-methyl benzamide), picaridin, and plant-derived oils, such as oil of lemon eucalyptus and oil of citronella. Mostly, natural substances are used in herbal mosquito repellents.

The harm such as breathing problems, itching in the eyes, and headaches after using mosquito repellents may restrain the market from growing. To cope up with this market players are focusing on the production of numerous items that have less detrimental impacts on humans.

In recent years, the demand for mosquito repellents in Brazil has increased due to the rise in incidences of mosquito borne diseases, such as zika virus, malaria, dengue, and Chikungunya in the country. The impact of mosquito borne diseases is expected to increase in the coming years, owing to an increase in the population of mosquitoes and the transmission of virus from pregnant ladies to their children.

Various key market players coupled with NGOs and local governments have participated to improve the level of awareness among people residing in urban and rural areas against different mosquito borne diseases. This is expected to drive the mosquito repellent market growth in Brazil. Furthermore, the government initiatives such as Health Agent Program is further expected to propel the market growth.

Procure Complete Report (117 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/976ad007bfca68fcad4bbfb46bbed648

The Brazil mosquito repellent market is featured with products, which are cost-effective and are available in wide varieties in the market. The key players of the market have launched aerosols, sprays, and fast cards with innovative technologies that are based on herbal ingredients. Due to the huge availability of these products in the market, the manufacturers offer them at affordable rates to the customers. Thus, the cost-effectiveness and performance efficiency of mosquito repellent products is expected to drive the growth of the Brazil mosquito repellent market during the forecast period.

The key market players have consistently engaged themselves into implementing effective marketing strategies aimed toward promoting sales of various mosquito repellents. Companies have regularly been involved into spreading awareness among the people through various awareness campaigns and free sample distribution. A few companies such as EcoBuggy launched a ground-breaking natural mosquito and tick repellent to promote their sales and OFF! which is a brand of SC Johnson has partnered with Tata Werneck to launch a social media challenge for mosquito protection. This has resulted in an increased sale of various products across the Brazil to prevent from mosquito bites. The impact of these innovative marketing strategies would continue to propel the demand for mosquito repellents in Brazil during the forecast period. However, the presence of toxic chemicals, such as DEET, in various mosquito repellent products causes ill effects on health, which are likely to restrain the growth of the mosquito repellent market in Brazil.

The Brazil mosquito repellent market is segmented into type and distribution channel. On the basis of type, the market is divided into coil, spray, cream and oil, vaporizer, mat, and others. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is classified into hypermarkets/supermarkets, independent stores, online, and others.

On the basis of type, the vaporizer segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period since it do not require topical application on the skin which eliminates the risk of absorption of harmful substances in the blood stream of a person. Moreover, recent product innovations have enabled its performance effectiveness for up to 60 nights, which is the current trend in the vaporizer segment. Furthermore, the effectiveness of coils and mats weaken over time but vaporizers, with a continuous flow of liquid to the heating element had the benefits of consistent effectiveness.

On the basis of distribution channel, online segment is expected to grow at a highest CAGR owing to the increasing offers and discounts, along with the expansion of several online portals in Brazil. The expansion of the mosquito repellent industry in Brazil is also aided by an increase in e-commerce sales, improved logistical services, simple payment choices, and the ability of significant companies to penetrate new markets.

Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5013

Key findings of the study

By type, the spray segment accounted for the highest market share in 2021.

By distribution channel, the independent stores segment accounted for the highest Brazil mosquito repellent market share in 2021.

Reasons to Buy this Brazil Mosquito Repellent Market Report:

> Mergers and acquisitions should be well-planned by identifying the best manufacturer.

> Sort new clients or possible partners into the demographic you’re looking for.

> Suitable for providing dependable and high-quality data and analysis to assist your internal and external presentations.

> Develop tactical initiatives by gaining a better grasp of the areas in which huge corporations can intervene.

> To increase and grow business potential and reach, develop and plan licencing and licencing strategies by finding possible partners with the most appealing projects.

> Recognize newcomers with potentially strong product portfolios and devise effective counter-strategies to acquire a competitive edge.

> To develop effective R&D strategies, gather information, analysis, and strategic insight from competitors

Related Reports :

Mosquito Repellent Market

Decanter Market

Canopy bed Market https://alliedmarketresearch.com/canopy-bed-market-A13090

Pepper spray Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/pepper-spray-market-A11364

Portable Air Purifier Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/portable-air-purifier-market-A06542

Hand Sanitizer Dispenser Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/hand-sanitizer-dispenser-market-A06573