Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,638 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 426,400 in the last 365 days.

Japanese Special Boat Unit, U.S. Naval Special Warfare Unit Conduct Joint Training Exercise

The joint training was designed to further modernize the partnership between U.S. forces and Japan, as well as strengthen joint capabilities and security strategies in the Indo-Pacific region.

“Working hand-in-hand with our partners in the JMSDF SBU offers us the opportunity to learn together and grow both as separate units, and as allied partners,” said a West Coast-based Naval Special Warfare operator who participated in the exercise. “Building on our existing relationship offers us all the opportunity to continue to expand our joint knowledge.”

The training, which included classroom instruction and practical application, focused heavily on small-unit skills such as mission planning, navigation and communications. The event culminated with an on-the-water exchange of tactics among the partner forces.

For more than six decades, the U.S.-Japan alliance has served as a cornerstone for peace, security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region. High quality, realistic training exchanges such as this help to further synchronize special operations capabilities among partners and allies.

Naval Special Warfare is the nation's elite maritime special operations force, uniquely positioned to extend the Fleet's reach and gain and maintain access for the Joint Force in competition and conflict.

You just read:

Japanese Special Boat Unit, U.S. Naval Special Warfare Unit Conduct Joint Training Exercise

Distribution channels: Military Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more