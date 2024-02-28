Motorcyclist, Passenger Arrested at Wendy’s Following Failed Attempt to Elude Troopers

February 28, 2024

PALM BAY, FL.- This week, Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) Troopers spotted a black motorcycle northbound on Interstate 95 (I-95) near mile marker 166, recklessly speeding at approximately 100 miles per hour in a 70-mile-per-hour zone. The motorcycle driver was dangerously weaving in and out of traffic without signaling, and the tag was attached in a way that intentionally obscured the legibility of the license plate.

Troopers attempted to pull the motorcycle over using emergency lights and sirens. However, the motorcycle failed to yield and continued riding northbound on I-95, accelerating to speeds over 100 miles per hour, eventually exiting the interstate on County Road 516 (Palm Bay Road). After exiting the interstate, the motorcycle ran through multiple red traffic signals before turning onto State Road 507. The driver attempted to make a left-hand turn but failed to appropriately negotiate the turn, running off the road.

As the driver continued to flee Troopers, he recklessly drove through the parking lots of several local businesses, jumping curbs and losing control in the parking lot of a Wendy’s, where the passenger fell off the bike. Showing complete disregard for the passenger’s safety, the motorcycle driver continued eastbound and attempted to jump a grass incline and curb, where he lost control and fell off the bike.

Having never lost sight of the motorcycle, the Troopers, along with officers with the Palm Bay Police Department, stopped to check the passenger’s welfare before approaching the operator, who promptly surrendered to verbal commands and was placed in handcuffs. The motorcycle operator was identified as Ryan Scott Malley, 44, of Cocoa, Florida.

Malley advised the Troopers that he was in possession of a firearm, and it was located in his front jacket pocket. Malley was then taken to a local hospital, where he was cleared of injury following his fall from the motorcycle and arrested on the following charges:

Ryan Scott Malley was transported to Brevard County Jail without incident.

The motorcycle passenger, identified as Jennifer Inell Cronin, 38, of Tucson, Arizona, fled into the Wendy’s restroom and was detained by the Palm Bay Police Department. When Troopers contacted Cronin, they also located her backpack, helmet, and jacket on top of a small garbage can in the restroom. Discovered within the garbage can was a loaded syringe, a straw with powder residue, and a bag with a white powder-later confirmed to be fentanyl. Jennifer Inell Cronin was arrested on the following charges:

Jennifer Inell Cronin was transported to Brevard County Jail without incident.

