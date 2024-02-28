GetALid.com, Proudly Announces Presenting Sponsorship of High Times Hemp Cup 2024
GetALid.com, is proud to announce its Presenting Sponsorship of the highly anticipated High Times Hemp Cup 2024.
Get ready for an out-of-this-world experience as we join forces with High Times to showcase the best and brightest hemp companies in the industry.”ST. PETERS, MO, USA, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AlienBOP and GetALid are proud to announce their presenting sponsorship of the High Times Hemp Cup 2024. This highly anticipated event, organized by the renowned cannabis magazine High Times, will take place in 2024 and will celebrate excellence in hemp cultivation and innovation.
— Kolby Hart
As a leading online marketplace for hemp and CBD products, AlienBOP and GetALid are excited to join forces with High Times to showcase the best and brightest in the industry. The event will feature a variety of competitions, including best hemp flower, best hemp extract, and best hemp-infused product, as well as educational panels and networking opportunities for industry professionals.
"We are proud to support this celebration of excellence in hemp cultivation and innovation. Get ready for an out-of-this-world experience as we join forces with High Times to showcase the best and brightest in the industry," said Kolby Hart, CEO of AlienBOP and GetALid "This event is a perfect opportunity for us to connect with our customers and partners, and to promote the benefits of hemp and CBD products."
The High Times Hemp Cup 2024 is expected to draw a large crowd of hemp enthusiasts, industry professionals, and media representatives. AlienBOP and GetALid are committed to providing a platform for small and independent hemp businesses to showcase their products and gain recognition in the industry. The company is also dedicated to promoting the benefits of hemp and CBD and educating the public about their uses and potential.
GetALid.com is honored to be the presenting sponsor of the HighTimes Hemp Cup 2024 and looks forward to a successful and memorable event. For more information about the event and to stay updated on the latest news, visit the High Times website or follow GetALid.com on social media.
