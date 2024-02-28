RIDOH and RIAG Announce Public Hearings; Extend Public Comment Period in Proposed Centurion Foundation – CharterCARE Purchase

RHODE ISLAND, February 28 - Today, the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) and Rhode Island Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced two public hearings on the proposed sale of Roger Williams Medical Center and Our Lady of Fatima Hospital.

The two public hearings will be held on March 19, 2024, and March 26, 2024, both in room 110 of Alger Hall at Rhode Island College, located at 600 Mount Pleasant Avenue in Providence, from 4 to 6 p.m.

The meetings will also include an option to join virtually, with details to be posted on the website and social media channels of both the Attorney General and RIDOH.

Additionally, the period for written comments on the proposed transaction has been extended until March 29, 2024. Those who have already submitted written comment may supplement their comments until March 29, 2024.

Through March 29, 2024, the Attorney General and RIDOH will accept written comments directed to the following addresses:

Fernanda Lopes, MPH, Chief Office of Health Systems Development Rhode Island Department of Health Three Capitol Hill, Room 410 Providence, RI 02908 fernanda.lopes@health.ri.gov

Julia Harvey, Health Care Advocate Health Care Unit Rhode Island Office of the Attorney General 150 South Main Street Providence, RI 02903 Healthcare@riag.ri.gov

Public comments will be taken into consideration by the Attorney General and RIDOH as they complete their review.

Following the informational public meetings, the Attorney General and RIDOH will continue their review of the application. Under the HCA, the review must be completed within 180 days of the date that the application is accepted for review, which means the review must be completed no later than June 11, 2024.

About the proposed transaction

The Centurion Foundation is seeking to acquire two hospitals, Roger Williams Medical Center and our Lady of Fatima Hospital, which are operated by CharterCARE and are currently owned by Prospect Medical Holdings Inc. The Centurion Foundation Inc. is a Georgia-based non-profit company. This proposed transaction is subject to the review and approval of RIDOH and the Attorney General, the two regulatory entities empowered to oversee hospital conversions in Rhode Island.

Consistent with the standard process set forth by The Hospital Conversions Act (HCA), the Attorney General and RIDOH deemed Centurion's application complete on December 14, 2023. On January 29, 2024, Attorney General and RIDOH released the application to the public with redactions for confidential commercial information of the parties, in accordance with the provisions of the HCA. The application is available on the sites of Attorney General Neronha and RIDOH.