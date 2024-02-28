RUSSIA, February 28 - The officials discussed topical issues of bilateral trade and economic cooperation between Russia and Azerbaijan

Alexei Overchuk meets with Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk had a working meeting with Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev on the sidelines of the 12th Russian-Azerbaijani Interregional Forum in Mineralniye Vody.

The officials discussed topical issues of bilateral trade and economic cooperation between Russia and Azerbaijan, part of the agenda of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Azerbaijan. They focused on expanding cooperation in trade, the economy, industry, energy, transport, agriculture, finance, healthcare, culture and science, as well as interregional interaction, education and tourism.

The co-chairs of the Intergovernmental Commission noted positive trends in trade development, confirming effective bilateral cooperation. In late 2023, the volume of mutual trade between Russia and Azerbaijan totalled 338.7 billion roubles. They noted that the January 2024 action plan (road map), aimed at expanding key aspects of Russian-Azerbaijani cooperation in 2024–2026, confirmed the high level of bilateral relations.

The sides reaffirmed their readiness to continue constructive dialogue for the sake of strengthening Russian-Azerbaijani relations in all spheres of cooperation.

